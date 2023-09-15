Kāi Tahu translation for Ōtepoti/Dunedin-made video game for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori

Technaturally Games’ free mobile phone game ‘Colibrium’ has been translated into Kāi Tahu dialect of te reo Māori to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori this year. The game already had a Māori translation, released for last year’s Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, but this year the addition of the Kāi Tahu dialect was done to honour the local dialect of Ōtepoti/Dunedin, where Technaturally Games is based. Colibrium is its first video game, with unique gameplay utilising colour-mixing and matching in a way that encourages mindfulness in the person playing. Managing Director John Gillanders says that his te reo Māori journey has been progressing slowly but steadily, having learned 1781 terms in the language over more than two years of daily practice via the ‘Drops’ language learning app, as well as other study.

Colibrium can be downloaded free for iPhone/iPad from the App Store and for Android phones and tablets from the Play Store, or from www.Technaturally.games. As well as Te Reo Māori, the game is available in English (NZ/UK or US), Spanish, Chinese (Simplified or Traditional) and Japanese. A paid version is available with no advertising and no in-app purchases for $3.99.

