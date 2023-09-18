Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
South Auckland Boys Set To Benefit From Charity Build

Monday, 18 September 2023, 10:30 am
Press Release: Big Buddy

 

Big Buddy’s generous foundation partner G.J. Gardner Homes campaign to support South Auckland boys has stepped into phase two after the 4-bedroom house they built at Clarks Beach was passed in at auction.

Several Big and Little Buddies went along to the onsite auction on September 10, which took the form of a community barbeque event to thank everyone who helped with the build. All profits will be donated to Big Buddy with a focus on the South Auckland area.

A challenging housing market, combined with a focus on the upcoming election contributed to the property not meeting reserve and now the marketing process will move to the next stage. https://www.gjgardner.co.nz/listings/beach-life-while-supporting-the-big-buddy-charity

Big Buddy match volunteers, good guys from the community, with boys aged between 7 and 14 who don’t have a dad in their life. The Big Buddy relationship offers friendship, support and a good male role model.

Giving back is a foundation of the G.J. Gardner Homes national ethos. The man at the centre of the new build is Papakura franchisee Mike O’Meeghan, working with committed fellow Papakura franchisees Len Adendorff and Nick Xue.

Mike sees young men coming through the building industry without a father around and was inspired to be part of making a difference in boys’ lives early on, through Big Buddy. “I am always very proud of what we have achieved. It’s about recognising when people are less privileged in some way than yourself, and we can all do something about that. It’s been a fantastic experience for the team working on the build every day. So many people have come together and generously supported this initiative.”

Incredibly this is the third build completed by G.J. Gardner Homes’ Papakura franchise, and led by Mike. The previous builds went under the hammer in 2017 and 2020.

Big Buddy CEO Jason Judkins said the impact of the build would be significant. “Every day we see the positive difference that our volunteer Big Buddies have on the lives of the boys they are matched with. This regular contact and genuine interest in a Little Buddy’s life provides a real anchor for him as he grows up. Mums and caregivers report that their boys' confidence grows, and they smile more. The difference is simple but profound.”

The house was built with generous support of a number of local subcontractors and supplier Affordable Scaffolding, Superclad, The Brickery, Carters, Pink Batts, Doorways, Gerard Roofs, GoFox, Vision Windows, Plumbcraft, Bestboys, Plumbing World Pukekohe, Huntly Joinery, Doors 2000, Tile Depot, Showerwell, Fisher & Paykel, Floor Junction.

