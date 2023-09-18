Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New CEO For Netball Central

Monday, 18 September 2023, 11:38 am
Press Release: Central Pulse


After a career working in the public sector in health and education, Sarah Boyes has made the transition into sport with her recent appointment as CEO of Netball Central Zone.

Boyes takes over from Fran Scholey, who left earlier this year, and will start the role on October 2.

``I’m absolutely excited, this is an amazing opportunity,’’ Boyes said.

``A lot of things I’ve done in the last 10 years have lent me towards working in sport and I just seem to always get drawn into sports in terms of governance, leadership and involvement.’’

Through her varied professional background Boyes believes her previous roles will serve her well at Netball Central where she will oversee the high performance arm of Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and sister team Manawa while also embracing the community space.

``The opportunity to collaborate with staff, the netball community, key stakeholders, sponsors and partners to increase the profile of netball and secure necessary resources to grow across the region will be an exciting challenge,’’ she said.

A firm believer that sport is a powerful platform in helping empower individuals, build strong communities, promote equality, grow the next generation of leaders and influence social change, Boyes is excited by where women’s sport, in particular, is heading.

``Women’s sport is coming to the fore and we’ve seen that with the women’s rugby and football world cups and there are more organisations helping with women’s leadership and development in the sports environment, so I’ll definitely look at tapping into some of those programmes in my new role,’’ she said.

``There’s a lot of infrastructure developing…..it’s a good time to be a woman heading into sport’s leadership and supporting a predominantly woman’s sport.’’

Boyes is currently General Manager of the Graeme Dingle Foundation Wellington. She leads a team who deliver programmes in primary and secondary schools and in the community with rangatahi (youth) who are not in education, employment or training.

Previously she was CEO of Boulcott Hospital for six years and has spent over 20 years in the public health sector for both Hutt Valley and Wairarapa District Health Boards.

Boyes has also been on the Board of Directors of Fraser Park Sportsville, in the Hutt Valley, since 2019. The Sportsville project creates sports communities that make it easier for clubs to attract new members, while offering new programmes and control of operational costs by pooling resources.

All three of her children have represented the Wellington region in sport - middle distance running, gymnastics and shooting.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Central Pulse on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


Auckland: ArtWeek Returns With Vitality

Auckland will be blooming with creativity this Spring when ArtWeek in the City returns with a vibrant programme of over fifty pop up exhibitions, galleries, installations, free art walks, artist talks, workshops, and more from 6-15 October 2023. More

Circa: The Importance Of Being Earnest

In an age consumed by appearances, this rendition of Wilde's colourful, naughty, and subversive comedy offers a mischievous glimpse into our present-day obsession with identity and the masks we wear. Circa's effervescent take on Wilde's quintessential work invites audiences to indulge in his scintillating wit and razor-sharp observations on human hypocrisy. More


RNZ: Kim Hill Leaving Her Saturday Morning Show

Hill joined RNZ in 1985 and has presented the much loved show since 2002. “It is time for a change for me. I look forward to having a break. You can’t do Wordle more than once a day, so I’ll have to find something to do, won’t I?” she said. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 