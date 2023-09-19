Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lawson Is F1 Hot Property - Caillol

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 7:05 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Liam Lawson shone under the Singapore floodlights. Picture Red Bull Content Pool

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand motorsport manager Nicolas Caillol, who saw Liam Lawson’s skills evolve in two seasons of the domestic Castrol Toyota Racing Series, says it’s going to be hard for any F1 team manager not to be talking about an F1 future for the young Kiwi.

It was a dream weekend at the Singapore GP for the 2019 TRS champion, with his family there to watch, on what he has described as his favourite simulator track.

Despite some configuration changes, it remains the hardest race on the F1 calendar with the challenging track and is a race run in brutally humid and hot conditions.

Lawson, however, raised the bar again, qualifying a fine tenth to make Q3 for the first time before settling into the midfield in the race after a cautious start. Team mate Yuki Tsunoda made it no further than the first lap after Singapore’s usual first lap dramas put paid to his race.

Lawson drove his way into the top ten in a chaotic race and George Russell’s late crash from third place elevated him to ninth.

That meant he became the first driver in the history of the Singapore GP to score his debut F1 points at the track. At the same time he put his name in the history books as the sixth New Zealander to score F1 world championship points after Bruce McLaren, Chris Amon, world champion Denny Hulme, Howden Ganley and fellow TRS graduate, Brendon Hartley.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand’s Nico Caillol, who knows Lawson well from his two seasons in the Castrol TRS championship, says that speaks volumes for the 21-year-old’s ability.

“Singapore is acknowledged by most to be the toughest challenge of the season for the F1 drivers so to shine there is tough even when you are experienced in Formula One,” he said.

“Liam absolutely shone over the weekend and he’s given the bosses at Alpha Tauri, and we suspect a few other Formula One teams, some food for thought as they look to their driver line ups for 2024 and beyond. He’s fast becoming a hot property and there is no F1 team who will not be looking at him closely now.

“He’s another few steps closer to becoming New Zealand’s next F1 world champion.”

Four drivers including Lawson have raced for Alpha Tauri this season, with only Tsunoda scoring points in the 16 rounds thus far. Lawson now has two points after three races while both the injured Daniel Ricciardo and sacked Dutchman Nyck de Vries have failed to score.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


Auckland: ArtWeek Returns With Vitality

Auckland will be blooming with creativity this Spring when ArtWeek in the City returns with a vibrant programme of over fifty pop up exhibitions, galleries, installations, free art walks, artist talks, workshops, and more from 6-15 October 2023. More

Circa: The Importance Of Being Earnest

In an age consumed by appearances, this rendition of the classic, effervescent, and subversive comedy offers a mischievous glimpse into our present-day obsession with identity and the masks we wear. Oscar Wilde's quintessential work invites audiences to indulge in his scintillating wit and razor-sharp observations on human hypocrisy. More


RNZ: Kim Hill Leaving Her Saturday Morning Show

Hill joined RNZ in 1985 and has presented the much loved show since 2002. “It is time for a change for me. I look forward to having a break. You can’t do Wordle more than once a day, so I’ll have to find something to do, won’t I?” she said. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 