Horan Ready To Put Wide Skill Set To Work In Toyota 86 Championship

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 10:09 am
Press Release: Toyota Racing

Auckland’s Brooklyn Horan has his sights set on being the top rookie in the forthcoming Toyota 86 Championship and he’s had one of the busiest off-seasons of any driver competing in 2023-2024.

Brooklyn Horan is back on the Toyota 86 grid for 2023-2024. Bruce Jenkins

His immaculate black and gold TR86 will be run once again by Mackenzie Motorsport and he and the team have left no stone unturned as the clock ticks down to November’s first round at Taupo International Motorsport Park.

With the fifteen year old only able to compete in two Toyota 86 race meetings last season to remain eligible for the Rookie class this year, Horan has been testing his driving skills in other motorsport codes in the off season with the family rally team - Big Black Motorsport.

These have included a debut win in the team’s Polaris in his first off road enduro, the Peter Howell Memorial Endurance Race; a class win and 8th overall in Hamilton Car Club’s Hoddle Road Rallysprint and second overall and a class win in the recent Taranaki Tarmac Rally. Out of the car his preparation has also been intense.

“I have spent a lot of time perfecting skills on my simulator,” he explained. “For my fitness programme I've also changed my boxing routine to twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. I've done a few test days at Hampton Downs and Ruapuna too.

“During those test days, Craig, our team engineer, has been going over data with me and teaching me skills to improve my circuit racing experience.

“I have also spent some time with driver coach Tom Alexander to improve those sharp end skills as well and I am very happy that I have made a big step forward so I am looking forward to Taupo and cannot wait to get stuck in.”

It’s all adding up to Brooklyn being one to watch as the season progresses. “I know I still have a lot to learn but it’s about steady improvement and getting better and better each round, keep it tidy, do well and aim for the Rookie title.”

Horan will have support from Coast Group, Generator Rental Services, Exhibition Hire Services, Carlton Party Hire and Displayworks throughout the season, which will include the first New Zealand Grand Prix weekend at Highlands Motorsport Park.

The 2023-2024 championship will take in six rounds with racing in New Zealand’s North and South Islands.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

 

