BNZ Breakers Returning For Another Slam-dunk Performance At TSB Stadium

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

The 2022/2023 National Basketball League grand finalists will be looking to carry their good form into this season when they take on Melbourne United at NPDC’s TSB Stadium on 12 January.

Tickets for the match are on sale now and are sure to be snapped up quick by Taranaki basketball fans, especially those hoping Steelformer Airs player, Carlin Davison will take the court. Davison recently signed a multi-year deal with the Breakers.

“Securing regular games with the New Zealand Breakers is a big deal for TSB Stadium as it shows they recognise we have a quality venue for the league and that the community will always show up,” says NPDC TSB Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands Lead Eli Paurini.

“Having high-level sport in the venue provides opportunity to motivate young basketball players in the crowd and create a great atmosphere for people to enjoy.”

Eli says this is the sixth Breakers match hosted by the venue with a game in 2025 on the radar.

“Taranaki’s TSB Stadium has become something of a fortress for us in the recent years,” says BNZ Breakers Chief Executive Lisa Edser.

“I think everyone remembers Rob Loe’s crunch three-pointer against the Kings a couple years back and last season’s Rayan Rupert masterclass in the win against the Wildcats which was crucial in us reaching the finals.

“We hope for some more Taranaki magic to rub off on us against the star-studded Melbourne United outfit in January because they have been traditionally one of our hardest foes to beat,” she says.

For event information and tickets visit Ticketek.co.nz.

What: BNZ Breakers vs Melbourne United
When: Friday 12 January 2024
Tip-off: 7.30pm.

Fast Facts

  • TSB Stadium opened in 1992.
  • Around 120,000 people use the multi-purpose events centre each year and is ideal for a wide variety of activities including expos, sporting events, concerts, festivals, corporate functions, and conferences.

