Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Under 21 Squad Announced

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand


New Zealand U21 coach Julie Seymour is sharpening her focus on the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup (NWYC) in naming her first NZU21 squad for the year.

The first steps to the NWYC, to be hosted by Gibraltar, have commenced with Netball New Zealand’s Emerging Talent Panel and Seymour confirming a 16-strong NZU21 squad who will come together for the first of two camps next month.

The squad will meet in Wellington from 20-23 October with a second camp to be held in early February.

The NZU21 squad features new Silver Fern shooter Amelia Walmsley along with six New Zealand Secondary Schools team members including Year 12 schoolgirl Phoenix Schwalger who was a standout in Central Manawa’s defence of their Synergy Hair Netball League(SHNL) title. There are 10 players who played in this year’s SHNNL.

Seymour said it was exciting to be able to confirm a squad and turn their focus to the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup after it had been missing from the international calendar since 2017.

“The national U21 programme plays a critical part of the performance pathway to the Silver Ferns and the World Youth Cup is the pinnacle event for these elite age-group netballers,” she said.

“To be able to name a squad and take these first steps in our preparation for this event is something that we’ve all been looking forward to.

“There has been a lot of talent that we’ve watched at various levels, and it has been a robust process in getting to this point, but we’re delighted to be able to bring this group together to begin our journey to Gibraltar.”

The Emerging Talent Panel and Seymour observed a number of players from various events this season including the ANZ Premiership, SHNL, New Zealand Secondary Schools trials and team, as well as both the U18 and Open National Championships.

They have elected to name a smaller squad size in the first instance but have another list of identified players that they will continue to monitor with the option to further add to the squad at any stage.

“We have the opportunity to observe these netballers at the New Zealand Secondary School Championships and next year’s National Netball League and have the ability to add to our squad,” Seymour said.

New Zealand will be vying for a third straight Netball World Youth Cup crown after winning the events in Botswana in 2017 and Scotland in 2013. There was no World Youth Cup in 2021 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand Under 21 Squad:

Laura Balmer (South) 
Taiana Day (Mainland) 
Serina Daunakamakama (Northern) 
Sarah Guiney (Central) 
Kaiya Kepa (WBOP) 
Caitlin Lafaele (Central) 
Charlotte Manley (Northern) 
Shaquaylah Mahakitau-Monschau (WBOP) 
Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa (Northern) 
Rachel Price (Central) 
Kate Taylor (WBOP) 
Summer Temu (Northern) 
Madison Thomas (Central) 
Lili Tokaduadua (Northern) 
Phoenix Schwalger (Central) 
Amelia Walmsley (Central)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

Allen & Unwin: Winner Of 2023 Fiction Prize

Auckland TV writer, show runner, and executive producer, Gavin Strawhan is the winner of the Allen & Unwin 2023 Fiction Prize. The Call is a taut, superbly plotted crime novel set in rural/coastal New Zealand, with a complex protagonist and a shocking ending. More


Circa: The Importance Of Being Earnest

In an age consumed by appearances, this rendition of the classic, effervescent, and subversive comedy offers a mischievous glimpse into our present-day obsession with identity and the masks we wear. Oscar Wilde's quintessential work invites audiences to indulge in his scintillating wit and razor-sharp observations on human hypocrisy. More


Auckland: ArtWeek Returns With Vitality

Auckland will be blooming with creativity this Spring when ArtWeek in the City returns with a vibrant programme of over fifty pop up exhibitions, galleries, installations, free art walks, artist talks, workshops, and more from 6-15 October 2023. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 