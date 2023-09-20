Kiwi Attempts Bungy World Record In Auckland

An Auckland man is planning to complete more than 800 bungy jumps in 24 hours to smash the current world record and raise money for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

Mike Heard will jump from AJ Hacket Bungy New Zealand’s Auckland Bridge Bungy location on Tuesday, October 10. Heard previously held the Guinness World Record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours in 2008 and 2017, yet was trumped by a Frenchman with 765 jumps at Highland Bungy in Scotland last year.

Heard says it’s only fitting that a Kiwi should hold the coveted record, with NZ being the global home of bungy.“

I’m very excited to be attempting this world record with the OG inventors of Bungy at AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand,” he says. “For me, this record belongs to Aotearoa. Bungy jumping was pioneered in this country – thousands of tourists travel to NZ every year with the expectation to ‘live more and fear less’. I have dedicated a huge part of my life to being one of the best at jumping from bridges and it feels wrong to let this record be held by any country other than NZ.

“What’s even more important is the fact I am able to harness this experience to raise money for a really important cause, mental health. The Mental Health Foundation is a charity that helps improve the lives of thousands of Kiwis with positive support, and I’m looking forward to opening up another fundraising opportunity for them.”

This is the fourth time that Heard – a dedicated recreational bungy jumper for the past 15 years – will attempt the Guinness World Record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours. He successfully set the records in 2008 and 2017, with a respective 103 and 430 jumps. Heard also holds the record for most bungy jumps in one hour, broken in 2011 with 80 jumps.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand managing director and co-founder Henry van Asch says Heard embodies the bungy ethos of living more and fearing less.

“I always say if you can bungy, you can do anything and Mike’s world record attempt is taking that philosophy – and what’s possible with bungy – to the extreme. It’s great to have him back, attempting to return the record to its rightful home for a great cause. I’ll certainly be cheering him on, on the day,” van Asch says.

To cement his world record once again on October 10, Heard is aiming to complete more than double the number of jumps from his last attempt. He will jump from 7am on Tuesday right through to 7am on Wednesday, October 11.

“It will be no easy feat and I can’t say I’m looking forward to it. This is a massive challenge for me,” he says. “But at this point I am as prepared as I can be. I’ve just had a full cardiac assessment to make sure everything is okay and I’m physically in shape.

“Most of it is a mental game, and I know I hit the wall last time. I’ve been doing ice baths and cold showers every day, so that has been helping with the mental side of things and being uncomfortable.”

Kiwis can support Heard and the Mental Health Foundation by donating via the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand’s Move for Mental Health fundraising platform [link to specific page is here].

