Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Attempts Bungy World Record In Auckland

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 4:56 pm
Press Release: AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand

An Auckland man is planning to complete more than 800 bungy jumps in 24 hours to smash the current world record and raise money for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

Mike Heard will jump from AJ Hacket Bungy New Zealand’s Auckland Bridge Bungy location on Tuesday, October 10. Heard previously held the Guinness World Record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours in 2008 and 2017, yet was trumped by a Frenchman with 765 jumps at Highland Bungy in Scotland last year.

Heard says it’s only fitting that a Kiwi should hold the coveted record, with NZ being the global home of bungy.“

I’m very excited to be attempting this world record with the OG inventors of Bungy at AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand,” he says. “For me, this record belongs to Aotearoa. Bungy jumping was pioneered in this country – thousands of tourists travel to NZ every year with the expectation to ‘live more and fear less’. I have dedicated a huge part of my life to being one of the best at jumping from bridges and it feels wrong to let this record be held by any country other than NZ.

“What’s even more important is the fact I am able to harness this experience to raise money for a really important cause, mental health. The Mental Health Foundation is a charity that helps improve the lives of thousands of Kiwis with positive support, and I’m looking forward to opening up another fundraising opportunity for them.”

This is the fourth time that Heard – a dedicated recreational bungy jumper for the past 15 years – will attempt the Guinness World Record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours. He successfully set the records in 2008 and 2017, with a respective 103 and 430 jumps. Heard also holds the record for most bungy jumps in one hour, broken in 2011 with 80 jumps.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand managing director and co-founder Henry van Asch says Heard embodies the bungy ethos of living more and fearing less.

“I always say if you can bungy, you can do anything and Mike’s world record attempt is taking that philosophy – and what’s possible with bungy – to the extreme. It’s great to have him back, attempting to return the record to its rightful home for a great cause. I’ll certainly be cheering him on, on the day,” van Asch says.

To cement his world record once again on October 10, Heard is aiming to complete more than double the number of jumps from his last attempt. He will jump from 7am on Tuesday right through to 7am on Wednesday, October 11.

“It will be no easy feat and I can’t say I’m looking forward to it. This is a massive challenge for me,” he says. “But at this point I am as prepared as I can be. I’ve just had a full cardiac assessment to make sure everything is okay and I’m physically in shape.

“Most of it is a mental game, and I know I hit the wall last time. I’ve been doing ice baths and cold showers every day, so that has been helping with the mental side of things and being uncomfortable.”

Kiwis can support Heard and the Mental Health Foundation by donating via the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand’s Move for Mental Health fundraising platform [link to specific page is here].

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

Allen & Unwin: Winner Of 2023 Fiction Prize

Auckland TV writer, show runner, and executive producer, Gavin Strawhan is the winner of the Allen & Unwin 2023 Fiction Prize. The Call is a taut, superbly plotted crime novel set in rural/coastal New Zealand, with a complex protagonist and a shocking ending. More


Circa: The Importance Of Being Earnest

In an age consumed by appearances, this rendition of the classic, effervescent, and subversive comedy offers a mischievous glimpse into our present-day obsession with identity and the masks we wear. Oscar Wilde's quintessential work invites audiences to indulge in his scintillating wit and razor-sharp observations on human hypocrisy. More


Auckland: ArtWeek Returns With Vitality

Auckland will be blooming with creativity this Spring when ArtWeek in the City returns with a vibrant programme of over fifty pop up exhibitions, galleries, installations, free art walks, artist talks, workshops, and more from 6-15 October 2023. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 