Central Hind Georgia Atkinson To Captain Inaugural CD Māori Wāhine Team

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 6:28 am
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

Wairarapa sports star Georgia Atkinson (Ngāti Kahungunu) will open another chapter in her cricket career when she captains a strong CD Māori Wāhine squad at the inaugural Whakataetae Kirikiti Māori ā-Motu mō ngā Wāhine | NZC Māori women’s cricket nationals in Heretaunga Hastings, next month.

Atkinson is one of four capped Central Hinds named today in the first ever CD Māori Wāhine squad, alongside Kerry Tomlinson (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Porou), Ocean Bartlett and Sam Mackinder.

The 12-strong team also features a trio of 2022/23 CD Under 19 representatives in Wairarapa teammates Liv Clark (Kai Tahu) and Macy Lyford (Ngāti Kahungunu) and Hawke’s Bay rep Reese Drager (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu) who all competed at last summer’s NZC Under 19 Nationals, finishing as runners-up.

Drager was named Taradale Cricket Club’s Māori Player of the Year earlier this year.

Bartlett has been named as kāpene awhina | vice-captain, and is joined by younger sister India in a ground-breaking group coached by 2023 CD Māori men’s representative Dustin Emms-Healey (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha), with Tomlinson as Assistant Coach/player.

In all, the squad comprises three local Hawke’s Bay Cricket reps; Maddy Greenaway flying the flag for Nelson; a strong young contingent of five from Wairarapa; and the balance of three players from Manawatū — selected by CD Cricket Female Pathways and Performance lead, Jamie Watkins.

Watkins said the upcoming tournament is a “hugely exciting addition” to the CD pathway for female cricket.

“The tournament will extend the pathway established by the Māori Secondary Schoolgirls programme that has provided playing and coaching opportunities for many of this selected squad in previous years.

“This inaugural senior tournament provides a unique opportunity for our talented wāhine Māori cricketers to showcase their skills.

“They’ll be up against some of the best players in the country, looking to create a legacy for wāhine Māori cricketers in CD, and to increase visibility across our region — and indeed, the country.”

Five teams will compete from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 October. The teams align with the traditional Major Association catchments, with the exception of Te Waipounamu which combines the Canterbury and Otago Cricket Association catchments.

The teams will stay at local Hawke’s Bay marae over the three days, with tikanga Māori central to the tournament.

Entry to all three days of the inaugural T20 tournament will be free admission at Cornwall Park, Heretaunga Hastings.

CD Māori Wāhine

Georgia Atkinson — Ngāti Kahungunu; kāpene | captain — Wairarapa

Ocean Bartlett — Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou; kāpene awhina | vice-captain — Wairarapa

India Bartlett — Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou; Wairarapa

Olivia Clark — Kai Tahu; Wairarapa

Reese Drager — Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu; Hawke’s Bay

Madison Greenaway — Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa; Nelson

Macy Lyford — Ngāti Kahungunu; Wairarapa

Sam Mackinder — Te Whānau-ā-Apanui; Manawatū

Olivia McKnight — Ngāti Porou; Hawke’s Bay

Molly Noema-Barnett — Tūhoe; Manawatū

Jasmine O’Dell — Te Whānau-ā-Apanui; Manawatū

Kerry Tomlinson — Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Porou; Hawke’s Bay

Kaiwhakaako matua | Head Coach: Dustin Emms-Healey — Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha; Nelson

Kaiwhakaako awhina | Assistant Coach: Kerry Tomlinson — Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Porou; Hawke’s Bay

Matches will be livescored on NZC PlayHQ

Tournament draw: https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/new-zealand-cricket/maori-cricket-summer-202324/national-maori-tournament-wahine/20265842

