A Unique One-day Conference Is Launched For Writers In The Waikato

An exciting day of professional development for authors is coming to Hamilton on Sunday October 15. Brought to you by the New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc), this one-day conference offers workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions for writers across the literary sector who want to develop their craft and connect with other writers.

The NZSA Regional Roadshows have toured the country including Auckland, Whangārei, Dunedin, Christchurch, Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson, and Wellington, to very positive feedback: "I would attend religiously, even if they were quarterly," said one participant.

Each programme is customised to the interests of local writers. InHamilton, the NZSA President Dr Vanda Symon provides a keynote and workshop on plotting, alongside workshops on comedy, poetry, editing and much, much more. Our presenters include award-winning local and visiting authors and editors: Kathryn Burnett, Anne Kennedy, Vanda Symon, Maria Gill, Lee Murray, Elizabeth Kirkby-McLeod, Tracey Slaughter, Harriet Allan, and Jean Gilbert.

The Roadshow runs from 9am to 4pm at Trust Waikato, 4 Little London Lane, Hamilton. There is a wide range of affordable prices for students, NZSA members, non-members, and those wishing to become members. Ticket information and bookings can be found here.

