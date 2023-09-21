Supercars Send-off For 2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Details of the sixth and final round of the 2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship have been confirmed and it’s set to be a massive weekend.

The 2023-2024 championship will conclude at Taupo’s Supercars event. Bruce Jenkins

The championship finale will be one of the big ticket support card categories when Supercars returns to New Zealand and Taupo International Motorsport Park over the weekend of April 19-21.

With Supercars huge following in New Zealand and Kiwi ex-Toyota competitors Matthew Payne and Ryan Wood on the grid - the weekend could be the biggest ever at the track and will certainly be the biggest since the three years of the A1 GP World Cup of Motorsport raced at the venue in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

It will be a fitting conclusion to the six round championship which, coincidentally, also begins at Taupo International Motorsport Park in November.

When the drivers line up for the big finale they will have also competed at Manfeild, the Euromarque Motorsport Park, Hampton Downs and at the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Highlands Motorsport Park.

“With big races in both the North Island and in the South Island, it’s going to be another huge year in the motorsport spotlight for the competitors and teams in the 2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship,” said category manager Amanda Tollemache.

“Taupo International Motorsport Park traditionally produces fantastic racing and its had more than its fair share of nail biting Toyota 86 races over the years. We can’t wait and we know all of our competitors will be equally as excited.”

Three races will be held over the Supercars weekend, with the championship’s practice and qualifying sessions beforehand.

2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – April 19-21- Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

