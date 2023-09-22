This Daylight Saving Weekend Get Your Smoke Alarms Sorted

This Daylight Saving weekend, Fire and Emergency is reminding everyone to check their smoke alarms are working and in the right place.

Adrian Nacey, Community Education Manager, says now is the time to make sure your household has working smoke alarms in every bedroom, living area and hallway.

"A fire can be fatal within three minutes and when you are sleeping you can’t smell smoke. Working smoke alarms are the most important way to prepare for the possibility of a fire," Adrian Nacey says.

"Checking your smoke alarms is easy and should be done at least once every six months. Just push the button on each of your smoke alarms for five seconds. If you hear the beep, you know they are ready to protect you and your household."

Ensuring your smoke alarms are well maintained is also important. If your smoke alarm is beeping periodically, it typically means you need to change the battery or replace your alarm, says Adrian Nacey.

"It’s also a good idea to clean your smoke alarms with a vacuum cleaner every six months, as dust build up can cause false alarms."

Fire and Emergency recommends having a working smoke alarm in every hallway, living room and bedroom.

"Having working smoke alarms in the right places in your home to alert all members of the household as early as possible, is the critical first step in escaping a house on fire," Adrian Nacey says.

Fire and Emergency is also encouraging everyone to take a few minutes this weekend to make sure they have a three-step escape plan in place.

"Your escape plan should include at least two clear paths out of each area and a safe meeting place away from the house for your household to meet," says Adrian Nacey.

To find out more about choosing, installing, and checking your smoke alarms, visit https://www.escapemyhouse.co.nz/sorted

Make your 3-step escape plan at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz

