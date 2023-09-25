Play-off Matches Rescheduled At OFC U-16 Women's Championship 2023
Due to adverse weather conditions, the Play-off for 7th place and Play-off for 5th place at the OFC U-16 Women's Championship 2023 will now be played at the Fédération Tahitienne de Football Academy in Papeete.
The respective kick-off times have also been changed and can be viewed below (kick-off times local Tahiti time).
September 24
Solomon Islands v Vanuatu
11:00am
September
24
New Caledonia v Cook Islands
3:00pm
These matches will no longer be live streamed on OFC TV.
The Play-off for 3rd place and Final will still go ahead as scheduled at Stade Pater on Tuesday, September 26.