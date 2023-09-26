Emma Memma’s Twirly Tour Twirls Its Way To New Zealand This December!

After taking the Twirly Tour across Australia throughout 2023, Emma Memma is delighted to announce that she will finally be boarding her Green Plane to New Zealand in December with her friends Elvin Melvin, BB Butterfly and Waffles The Wombat!

Families will be treated to Emma Memma favourite songs on the Emma Memma Twirly Tour like ‘Twirly Tuesday’, ‘Wombat Wednesday’ and ‘I Love You’ as well as the classics ‘Wheels On The Bus’, ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ and ‘ABC’ as well as Emma Memma’s brand new song and crowd favourite, ‘BB Butterfly’ that are all featured on Emma Memma’s YouTube Channel.

Emma: “To celebrate the start of the festive season, we wanted to bring our Twirly Tour to some of our favourite places in New Zealand to sing, dance and learn sign language with us in December. This is the first time we are taking our live show to these beautiful towns and we are so looking forward to seeing families dressing up in their special orange, pink and green outfits!”

Empowering the next generation through movement, creativity, inclusiveness and friendship, Emma Memma with her love of dance, sign language and music, brings visual communication to the forefront of the children’s media space and fans will get to immerse themselves in this sparkling experience on Emma Memma’s Twirly Tour.

Families are encouraged to dress in Emma Memma and Elvin Melvin’s favourite colours: orange, pink and green!

TICKETS ON SALE

ONE NZ PRESALE: Wednesday 27 September, 10am – Friday 29 September, 9am

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE: Friday 29 September, 10am

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

