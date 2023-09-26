Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Burnside High School Win NZ Jazz Competition For A Second Year In Succession

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Young Jazz Band-It

Christchurch’s Burnside High School Jazz band has won the Essential NZ Jazz
Band Competition, the top award at the Young Jazz Band-it school jazz
competitions held at the New Zealand School of Music - Te Kōkī, Victoria
University of Wellington on Saturday, 23 September.

The Young Jazz Band-it initiative is a joint venture between Youthtown and
the Aotearoa Jazz Education & Performance Charitable Trading Trust
(AJE&PCT). Young Jazz Band-it receive valued support from Musicworks NZ and
the New Zealand School of Music - Te Kōkī. This year, more than 700 students
entered the competitions, either as members of bands or individuals, with
over 200 competing in the finals on Saturday.

Ten high school big bands contested the Essential NZ Jazz Band Competition
finals, with Burnside again winning the top prize last year and receiving
$6,000 of musical equipment from Musicworks NZ, plus a recording and music
video.

Second place went to Palmerston North Boy’s High School Big Band, winning
$2,500 from Musicworks, and third place to Tauranga Boy’s College Big Band,
receiving a $1,500 prize from Musicworks. Pukekohe High School received a
Judge’s Commendation and $500 from Musicworks.

The NZ Drum Improvisation Competition, with a $750 prize from Musicworks,
was won by Thomas Christie from Green Bay High School in Auckland.

The NZ Jazz Composition Competition for the best jazz piece composed by a
New Zealand school student or students and performed by a school jazz band,
and with a $1,000 prize, went to William Kao from Burnside High School.

Jack Ta (Piano) from Dunedin’s Logan Park High School took first place in
the NZ Jazz Improvisation Competition with a $750 prize from Musicworks.
Sylvester Green (Trumpet) from Tauranga Boys High School was second, picking
up the $500 prize, and William Kao (Trombone) from Burnside High School was
third, receiving $250.

Rodger Fox, Director of the Young Jazz Band-it Competitions, said: “What a
fantastic day. It was both encouraging and inspiring hearing these young
musicians perform, making great music together in a supportive environment.

“A big shout-out to all the music teachers, band directors and family
members who helped make it all possible.

“Huge kudos to Youthtown for funding the Young Jazz Band-it competitions via
the Aotearoa Jazz Education & Performance Charitable Trading Trust Inc., to
Musicworks NZ for providing the generous prizes, and to the New Zealand
School of Music - Te Kōkī for hosting the event.

“Congratulations to the prize winners, to those selected as finalists, and
many thanks to everyone who entered the competition.

“We now look forward to the Young Jazz Band-it 2024 Competitions with
entries opening towards the end of November.”

