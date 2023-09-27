Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mākereti Papakura : 7 Story Mural Celebrating 100 Years Since Doctorate Completion At Oxford University

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 6:38 am
Press Release: Aronui Arts Festival

ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival (ARONUI) has honored a Rotorua leader, Mākereti Papakura (Guide Maggie), with a 7 story mural. 2023 marks the 100 year anniversary since Papakura completed her degree, a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology at Oxford university- the first Māori woman in history to do so.

The 14 day festival concluded in Rotorua on Saturday, with an estimated 500 + artists included in the programme of Indigenous arts activations and over 8,000 people in attendance across the two weeks. The programme of theatre, film, traditional arts, dance, visual arts and haka included its annual activation, ‘Te Toki o Te Arawa’- Te Arawa arts hero mural. This year the artists were the ‘Dreamgirls Arts Collective’ consisting of Miriama Grace-Smith (Te Arawa), Gina Kiel and Xoë Hall (Ngā Puhi). Local artist June Grant ONZM, great grand niece of Mākereti Papakura, oversaw the design process for the 24 metre high homage.

“It was a great honour for the descendents of our Kuia, Makereti to see the design unfolding each day, revealing the essence of a life dedicated to sharing cultural imperatives such as tikanga (values) manaakitanga (hospitality) and whanaungatanga (relationships) encapsulated in her thesis entitled ‘ The Old Time Maori’. This thesis is in every library, University and archival institution in Aotearoa. The mural emphasises significant emblems of Makereti’s journey which are visual references of her life and love of her beloved Iwi, Te Arawa”

Te Arawa artist Miriama Grace-Smith says it was a massive achievement to paint the largest mural of her career alongside her peers Gina & Xoë.

‘’It was an amazing experience creating this mural with my mates. I am of Te Arawa descent but didn’t grow up knowing much about this side, I have always felt a strong connection to that side and spending time painting in Rotorua these past two weeks has definitely made that connection feel stronger.

We were very lucky to work with June Grant to bring her Kuia Mākereti Papakura’s story to life through this mural. Throughout the weeks we received nothing but beautiful reactions while painting and awesome comments from the Rotorua community. Seeing their faces light up and smile as they saw the progress unfold, gave us the boost we needed each day to get to the finish line. We also feel very grateful to have worked with Aronui Arts Festival to make this project happen, we believe other festivals should take note, the manaaki we received from Aronui was really impressive, a level of manaaki, we as muralists working in this industry for up to 15 years have not experienced before. Ngā mihi nui ki a Aronui!”

ARONUI Festival director Cian Elyse White (Te Arawa, Ngāti Pikiao) believes it was timely that Papakura be honored on the 100 anniversary since her doctorate completion at the prestigeous Oxford university. “We had chosen to honor Mākereti last year, without knowing it was to be the 100 year anniversary since she completed her doctorate at Oxford. ARONUI Indigenous arts festival is all about uplifting the voices of the Indigenous people of Aotearoa and other south pacific nations, including those that paved the way and who continue to be a source of inspiration for Māori people.

ARONUI is an Indigenous all-arts festival that ran over 14 days from September 11 to 24, and was first founded in 2019. The festival is helmed by descendants of Te Arawa and run by a small operational team out of Rotorua, Aotearoa NZ.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aronui Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 