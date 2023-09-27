An Election Night Like No Other: Grocery Charity Ball Raises Funds For Youth Charity Graeme Dingle Foundation

Established in 2004, The Grocery Charity Ball Trust runs the premier event on the grocery industry social calendar, directing profits to charitable trusts in New Zealand. This year, the beneficiary of funds raised is nationwide youth development charity, the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

Held at The Cordis Hotel, Auckland, on Saturday 14th of October, over 500 attendees from the Grocery industry are expected to attend in support of the Graeme Dingle Foundation. Funds raised from the event will be supporting over 22,000 tamariki who are part of the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Kiwi Can programme, currently running in 10 regions across the country.

Kiwi Can is described as an energy-packed primary school programme aimed at children aged 5 to 12 years and teaching values such as integrity, respect, building resilience and delivering fun-filled learning to schools across the country.

With a worthy cause at its heart, The Grocery Charity Ball features a three course meal, beverages, live entertainment and music with a highly anticipated live auction. The event is set to raise an estimated $200,000 thanks to generous contributions from businesses across the country.

Graeme Dingle Foundation CEO, Jo Malcolm- Black, said “It has been incredible to see the generosity from many businesses across all areas of Aotearoa who have contributed to this fundraiser. We have seen items donated from the likes of Lion New Zealand contributing a weekend luxury getaway package, top-of-the-line household products from Mitre 10, priceless encounters from Auckland Zoo, and a Marlborough getaway package donated by several businesses in the region including Marlborough Wine & Food Festival, Nautilus Estate, Lion and Blenheim Toyota – just to name a few. “

"The organisations donating items to the Grocery Charity Ball positively impact our ability to connect with tamariki and rangatahi across the motu. Every item helps us get a step closer" said Malcolm-Black

Beginning with humble roots in Christchurch and delivering to the world, Springfree is one of the many generous donors to the event, with a contribution of a $2,000 trampoline to the Grocery Ball Auction.

Springfree General Manager, Megan McKenzie, said the driver behind their contribution is the close link between the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s cause and their beliefs. “We believe kids learn best when they foster relationships and resilience through play and having fun. Springfree offers every child a platform to acquire new abilities, emphasising that with perseverance, they can achieve whatever they are determined to master. I see the same values in the programmes the Graeme Dingle Foundation provides” she said.

With incredible experiences and items up for grabs throughout the evening, as well as the lure of a night like no other, keen attendees are encouraged to pick up a single ticket or table of ten in support of the cause.

Event organisers say tickets for the annual New Zealand Grocery Charity Ball are selling out fast and encourage anyone who’d like to get behind the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s programmes to get a ticket before they are sold out.

Tickets are available for purchase here at grocerycharityball.org or email tickets@type40.co.nz .

About the Graeme Dingle Foundation

The Graeme Dingle Foundation is the highly successful youth charity named in recognition of Kiwi Sir Graeme Dingle who founded the not-for-profit organisation with his partner Jo-anne Wilkinson in 1995.

Sir Graeme Dingle and Jo-anne Wilkinson, Lady Dingle, had a vision to improve New Zealand's negative youth statistics. They have helped over 350,000 young Kiwis be more confident, find purpose and direction, and achieve success.

An Infometrics report in 2019 found that New Zealand benefits to the tune of nearly $8 for every $1 invested in the Graeme Dingle Foundation, in the form of reduced crime, young people getting better jobs and fewer young people becoming dependent on benefits.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation continues to run school-based programmes for thousands of Kiwis aged between 5 and 24 – Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator, Project K and Kiwi Tahi. These initiatives aim to broaden horizons, offer opportunities, and give young people the chance to become the next generation of successful parents, leaders, and businesspeople.

For more information visit www.dinglefoundation.org.nz

About the Grocery Charity Ball Trust

The annual event is held with the support of both Foodstuffs and Countdown, as well as the New Zealand Food & Grocery Council.

About The Grocery Charity Ball 2023

Date: 14th October 2023

Venue: The Great Room, Cordis Auckland

Time: Pre-dinner drinks at 6.30pm, guest seated 7.00pm sharp

Dress Code: Black Tie

2023 Beneficiary: The Graeme Dingle Foundation

Ticket: $400 + GST

Table of 10: $4000 + GST

To purchase your tickets, please email

tickets@type40.co.nz

© Scoop Media

