Springtime Cycling-Meets-Street-Art Challenge Starts

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Ecomatters Environment Trust

Aucklanders are being asked to hop on their bikes this spring and capture Tāmaki Makaurau’s treasure trove of street art on camera, in a bid to bring the benefits of art and cycling together in the EcoMatters Street Art Bike Challenge.

Cyclists will light up Facebook and Instagram with images or video of themselves, their bikes, and an example of street art. Entries include murals, yarn bombing, Māori carvings, stained glass windows, power boxes and telecommunications cabinets in any Auckland neighbourhood. Entrants will post their discoveries with the SABC hashtag and automatically be entered into a prize draw for $1000 worth of goodies.

Multiple entries are welcome.

Auckland based sustainability pioneers, EcoMatters, have run The Street Art Bike Challenge (SABC) every October since its inception in 2019. It was designed to bring people together outdoors and help shape public spaces, and was particularly welcome through the pandemic. The charity received a ‘special mention’ in the Kumara Awards 2021 Lockdown Project category for their efforts.

“I’ve been cycling for over 30 years and still come across new examples of Auckland’s rich street art culture” says EcoMatters Bike Hubs Manager, Brent Bielby.

“As an art lover and cyclist, I always look forward to the bike challenge to see how others are slowing down and noticing their city. I thoroughly encourage everyone - either on their own or with whānau and friends - to get on a bike and join in,” he says.

Bielby explains that, this year, the project has special significance for the 21 year-old organisation because it not only ties in with intensified national efforts to get people out of cars and cut emissions, it will introduce wider Auckland to more EcoMatters’ Bike Hubs expansion.

Based in refashioned shipping containers, the Hubs currently provide communities in Glen Innes, New Lynn, Henderson and the CBD, with free basic bike repairs, reconditioned bikes for sale and other services.

By late October, additional Bike Hubs in Forrest Hill, Pakuranga and Onehunga will be up and running, with Manukau and Grey Lynn sites following later in the year.

Notes:

  • This SABC project and EcoMatters’ additional Bike Hubs are made possible with the support of Auckland Transport. See more on the EcoMatters website and the instructional clip here, along with other images for use 
  • SABC entrants will be entered into the prize draw simply by posting their images of videos on Facebook and/or Instagram during October 2023, using #streetartbikechallenge
  • Prizes feature: $500 grand prize, drawn randomly from all entries received (the more times you enter, the more chance of winning); $300 judge's choice for best photo or video; $200 judge's choice for best whānau entry; additional spot prizes issued throughout October
  • EcoMatters have developed a Google My Map to keep a record of street art each year; entrants are invited to geotag or describe their posts. 
  • The EcoMatters Bike Hubs are designed to be welcoming spaces that provide access to bikes, parts, tools and advice, with the goal of getting more people cycling
  • EcoMatters Environment Trust aims to connect people and place while nurturing kaitiakitanga (guardianship).It is an established charitable trust that was formed in 2002 to deliver environmental initiatives in partnership with other organisations, including Auckland Council, the Ministry for the Environment

