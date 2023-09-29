Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Young Māori Golf Champions From Tāneatua Receive Their Own Clubs And Community Support

Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:09 am
Press Release: The Clubroom

Three young Māori golfers from Tāneatua in the Bay of Plenty, who recently made international news by winning the Aims Games golf tournament with borrowed equipment, have now received their own golf clubs. The young athletes, led by Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau, were presented with their new sets of clubs by a variety of kind-hearted sponsors, along with a commitment for continued coaching.

Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau, Pedro Robinson, and Lincoln Reritito hail from Tāneatua, a small community that doesn't even have its own golf course. They gained attention when they played at Mount Maunganui, Ōtūmoetai, and Summerhills golf clubs, sporting basketball shoes and wide grins while using borrowed clubs. Bayleigh clinched the individual championship, and the trio also secured the school title.

Remarkably, Bayleigh had only participated in three golf rounds prior to the Aims Games. He was assigned a scoring handicap to account for his inexperience. Bayleigh, who is autistic, had until recently spent much of his classroom time under his desk without speaking.

Several sponsors visited Tāneatua School to bestow gifts and show their support. Waiotahi Contractors, based in Whakatane, provided Bayleigh with a brand-new set of clubs and a box of golf balls featuring his name. Whakatane Golf Club, where the boys are now members, has committed to future coaching and will welcome up to 20 more aspiring golfers from Tāneatua School.

Tauranga's The Clubroom donated new golf clubs, golf balls, and gear for Pedro and Lincoln. Golf New Zealand, along with their partners, contributed apparel and Titleist golf shoes and balls. Auckland's Madewell Construction has pledged to fund coaching and playing opportunities for Tāneatua School's young golfers.

The young golfers expressed their gratitude for the equipment and the kindness shown by the sponsors and NZ Golf. Hayden Beard from The Clubroom stated, "On behalf of the Clubroom, we'd like to donate these clubs to you guys on behalf of our sponsors as well. So awesome. Get out there and enjoy it." The trio responded, "Thanks very much for giving us stuff so we can hit them and use them on the golf course."

