All Things Creative E/MERGE From Whitireia And WelTec | Te Pūkenga As Students Launch Arts Festival

This week Te Auaha, the creative campus of Whitireia and WelTec in central Wellington, will open its doors to the public as ākonga (students) launch the arts festival - E/MERGE.

E/MERGE is a showcase by current students demonstrating the interdisciplinary study and training approach offered at Te Auaha which mirrors expectations in the creative sector. It runs from Oct 4 - 19 October.



The festival includes cabaret, short plays, commercial dance, Māori and Pacific dance, musical theatre, film, readings, book launches and exhibitions in the gallery.



“Illustrating the strength of our interdisciplinary approach are standout performances including Ngā Atua, a collaborative performance brought to life by final-year creative tech, drama, and music ākonga (students); Fresh Cut Films a selection of sweet shorts from our screen production (film) ākonga; and raw performative works (Full Circle, Friction and Life Advice) from dance, drama and musical theatre ākonga,” said Kaiwhakahaere Hōtaka (Programme Manager), Brenda Saris. “Audiences will also be treated to the Wall of Words, a selection of creative writing poems, and a creative technologies exhibition.”



Mark Oldershaw, Executive Director (Tumu Whenua a-rohe 3) at Te Pūkenga said: “E/MERGE is an opportunity for the students to show and share their incredible skills in a professional environment - as if they were already employed in the creative sector. We do everything to help our graduates develop skills that are aligned with the industry they have set their sights on, to help them secure their dream job. Offering real-life and collaborative opportunities at Te Auaha will ensure they have the experience and knowledge that industry expects from them. I am excited to see what is in store for this year’s E/MERGE festival.”



Also celebrated during E/MERGE will be the 30-year anniversary of publishing programmes offered by Whitireia. The graduate diploma is currently the only programme of its kind offered in Aotearoa. To mark this special event, the Whitireia publishing department has produced a book with 75 contributions from New Zealand writers, many of them graduates, with their insights on the world of publishing. The book is called: Everything I Know About Books: An inside look at publishing in Aotearoa. It has been edited by Whitireia tutors Odessa Owens and Theresa Crewdson.



Creative programme options available at Te Auaha for 2024 include Creative Technologies, Drama, Dance, Musical Theatre, Hairdressing, Barbering, Makeup Artistry, Beauty, Screen Production (Film), Creative Writing and Publishing. And at Whitireia in Porirua, Ngā Toi, Māori and Pacific Performing Arts.



E/MERGE

Join us to celebrate all things emerging from Creative and Performing Arts at Te Auaha! Immerse yourself in a huge variety of events. Don’t miss out, get your tickets now! Explore the schedule and book now: https://www.teauahaevents.com/home/emerge/



Creative auditions and programme applications

For details on joining the 2024 creative cohort visit https://www.whitireiaweltec.ac.nz/



Everything I Know About Books

The book is being released on Thursday 12 October. A digital copy will be available for purchase online through the Whitireia and WelTec website, and physical copies will be available at bookstores around the country. Author events will also be held at these bookstores across the country.

Find out more:

https://www.whitireiaweltec.ac.nz/news/whitireia-and-weltec-te-pukenga-celebrate-30-years-of-publishing-with-everything-i-know-about-books-an-insider-look-at-publishing-in-aotearoa/

