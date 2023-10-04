All Things Creative E/MERGE From Whitireia And WelTec | Te Pūkenga As Students Launch Arts Festival
This week Te Auaha, the creative campus of Whitireia and WelTec in central Wellington, will open its doors to the public as ākonga (students) launch the arts festival - E/MERGE.
E/MERGE is a showcase by
current students demonstrating the interdisciplinary study
and training approach offered at Te Auaha which mirrors
expectations in the creative sector. It runs from Oct 4 - 19
October.
The festival includes cabaret,
short plays, commercial dance, Māori and Pacific dance,
musical theatre, film, readings, book launches and
exhibitions in the
gallery.
“Illustrating the strength of our interdisciplinary approach are standout performances including Ngā Atua, a collaborative performance brought to life by final-year creative tech, drama, and music ākonga (students); Fresh Cut Films a selection of sweet shorts from our screen production (film) ākonga; and raw performative works (Full Circle, Friction and Life Advice) from dance, drama and musical theatre ākonga,” said Kaiwhakahaere Hōtaka (Programme Manager), Brenda Saris. “Audiences will also be treated to the Wall of Words, a selection of creative writing poems, and a creative technologies exhibition.”
Mark Oldershaw, Executive Director (Tumu Whenua a-rohe 3) at Te Pūkenga said: “E/MERGE is an opportunity for the students to show and share their incredible skills in a professional environment - as if they were already employed in the creative sector. We do everything to help our graduates develop skills that are aligned with the industry they have set their sights on, to help them secure their dream job. Offering real-life and collaborative opportunities at Te Auaha will ensure they have the experience and knowledge that industry expects from them. I am excited to see what is in store for this year’s E/MERGE festival.”
Also celebrated during
E/MERGE will be the 30-year anniversary of publishing
programmes offered by Whitireia. The graduate diploma is
currently the only programme of its kind offered in
Aotearoa. To mark this special event, the Whitireia
publishing department has produced a book with 75
contributions from New Zealand writers, many of them
graduates, with their insights on the world of publishing.
The book is called: Everything I Know About Books: An inside
look at publishing in Aotearoa. It has been edited by
Whitireia tutors Odessa Owens and Theresa
Crewdson.
Creative programme options
available at Te Auaha for 2024 include Creative
Technologies, Drama, Dance, Musical Theatre, Hairdressing,
Barbering, Makeup Artistry, Beauty, Screen Production
(Film), Creative Writing and Publishing. And at Whitireia in
Porirua, Ngā Toi, Māori and Pacific Performing
Arts.
E/MERGE
Join us to celebrate
all things emerging from Creative and Performing Arts at Te
Auaha! Immerse yourself in a huge variety of events. Don’t
miss out, get your tickets now! Explore the schedule and
book now: https://www.teauahaevents.com/home/emerge/
Creative auditions and programme applications
For
details on joining the 2024 creative cohort visit https://www.whitireiaweltec.ac.nz/
Everything I Know About Books
The book is being released on
Thursday 12 October. A digital copy will be available for
purchase online through the Whitireia and WelTec website,
and physical copies will be available at bookstores around
the country. Author events will also be held at these
bookstores across the country.
Find out more:
https://www.whitireiaweltec.ac.nz/news/whitireia-and-weltec-te-pukenga-celebrate-30-years-of-publishing-with-everything-i-know-about-books-an-insider-look-at-publishing-in-aotearoa/