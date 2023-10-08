Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dame Noeline Taurua Extends Silver Ferns Head Coach Contract

Sunday, 8 October 2023, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has extended the contract of Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua to finish out the international calendar which concludes in January 2024.

Taurua is currently planning for a four-Test Constellation Cup series against Australia, starting on 12 October in Melbourne, with her contract set to expire at the end of the series. Her contract extension means she will now also coach the Silver Ferns for an international series in January, which is yet to be announced.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said they were pleased to be able to offer an extension on Taurua’s coaching contract, with the appointment making sense for the world class coach to oversee the remainder of the international calendar.

“It was important that our players had that certainty heading into the rest of the season which, following this month’s Constellation Cup against Australia, includes a series that the Silver Ferns will compete in January,” she said.

“Noeline is a coach who we have the utmost respect for, and it was also important to us that we gave her the proper time to consider her next step and begin the process of a coaching appointment for the new netball cycle with the next Silver Ferns international season not due to start until September 2024.”

Taurua has been in charge of the Silver Ferns since taking over in late 2018 and said she was pleased to be able to sign a contract extension before giving herself adequate time to consider her coaching future.

“The extension of my contract into the new year allows me the time to have those discussions with Netball New Zealand about the processes, and to connect with whanau to decide on what lies ahead going forward.

"I am honoured to be able to coach the Silver Ferns through to the end of what has been an incredibly busy season. For now, I don’t have to take my focus away from international duties,” she said.

The Silver Ferns are now preparing for this month’s Constellation Cup against Australia, which includes two Tests in Australia and two in New Zealand, on the back of a Taini Jamison Trophy win over England.

