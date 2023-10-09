Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Oceanbridge Shipping On Board As Headline Sponsor

Monday, 9 October 2023, 5:51 am
Press Release: Auckland Anniversary Regatta

New Zealand’s oldest sporting event and an iconic fixture on the City of Sails’ calendar has secured a new naming rights sponsor for its 184th edition on Monday 29 January, 2024. The Oceanbridge Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta will be the event’s official new title from today.

After two years in which the regatta has operated without a naming rights sponsor, organisers are celebrating the sponsorship agreement with Oceanbridge Shipping as a welcome endorsement of this much-loved and timeless event.

“It’s been a really tough few years for sponsorship” says the regatta’s Executive Officer Joyce Talbot, “Since Covid we know a lot of businesses have been struggling, and now with so much economic uncertainty and rising costs putting the squeeze on everyone, we are over the moon that Oceanbridge Shipping have come on board to support an event that means so much to the people of Auckland.”

Oceanbridge Shipping is no stranger to the sailing community in New Zealand. The Oceanbridge name is already associated with the NZL Sailing Regatta - the country’s premier Olympic and youth classes event. The company has previously been a sponsor of the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta too, and Oceanbridge Shipping Managing Director Bill Speedy is a Vice Patron of the regatta.

Oceanbridge Shipping, a privately owned New Zealand company, was started in 1981 by Bill Speedy. In 2017, Speedy was recognised in the New Year Honours list for services to watersports and philanthropy, with the award of an Officer of The New Zealand Order of Merit. His company donates more than $100,000 to charities annually, including the Coastguard and Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Oceanbridge Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta will feature on-water racing across the city throughout Auckland Anniversary Day. The event brings together the greatest number of participants of any single-day regatta in the world, with hundreds taking to the water in yachts, launches, tugboats, dragon boats, waka ama, dinghies and foiling craft.

The Oceanbridge Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta is also made possible with the support of Auckland Council, Lawson’s Dry Hills Wines, Rothbury Insurance Brokers, Ellerslie Jewellers, Aotearoa Gaming Trust, Trillian Trust, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and the Royal New Zealand Navy.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Anniversary Regatta on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More


NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More

University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 