Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aussie TR86 Racer Bloxsom A Big Addition To Kiwi Series

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 10:23 am
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Australian Lockie Bloxsom – one of the rising stars in the Aussie motorsport scene – is heading to New Zealand with the Toyota 86 Championship title firmly in his sights.

Brisbane-based Bloxsom, 18, is the inaugural TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia Scholarship Series Champion but has an impressive circuit racing CV outside of Toyota 86s that will also catch the eye of his rivals.

Lockie Bloxsom will race in New Zealand with support from Team Navy. Picture supplied

He was a 2023 class winner in the Bathurst 6 Hour and has podium finishes to his name in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge as well. A podium finisher in the main TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Championship, he’s also completed a Supercars test day with Erebus Motorsport.

Lockie’s off-track career is high powered too. He finished high school last year and is currently studying a Bachelor of Business and Property Economics at the Queensland University of Technology.

He says the New Zealand Championship will be the perfect way to prepare for an even bigger 2024 Australian season.

“The New Zealand Toyota 86 Championship is a great stepping stone in developing drivers for their future motorsport goals,” he said. “It’s placed at a perfect time of year for drivers such as myself to sharpen their skillset before my 2024 season back in Australia.

“I have not yet tested the New Zealand TR86 - that is still to come - but I have driven the Australian variant a fair bit and I’m excited to learn how to drive the new car.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Bloxsom will run with backing from Team Navy and will run with the iMAC Racing Team when the season gets underway next month at the Taupo Motorsport Park.

2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

Visit us:

http://www.toyota.co.nz/racing/

http://www.toyotagazooracing.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More


NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More

University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 