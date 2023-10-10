Aussie TR86 Racer Bloxsom A Big Addition To Kiwi Series

Australian Lockie Bloxsom – one of the rising stars in the Aussie motorsport scene – is heading to New Zealand with the Toyota 86 Championship title firmly in his sights.

Brisbane-based Bloxsom, 18, is the inaugural TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia Scholarship Series Champion but has an impressive circuit racing CV outside of Toyota 86s that will also catch the eye of his rivals.

Lockie Bloxsom will race in New Zealand with support from Team Navy. Picture supplied

He was a 2023 class winner in the Bathurst 6 Hour and has podium finishes to his name in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge as well. A podium finisher in the main TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Championship, he’s also completed a Supercars test day with Erebus Motorsport.

Lockie’s off-track career is high powered too. He finished high school last year and is currently studying a Bachelor of Business and Property Economics at the Queensland University of Technology.

He says the New Zealand Championship will be the perfect way to prepare for an even bigger 2024 Australian season.

“The New Zealand Toyota 86 Championship is a great stepping stone in developing drivers for their future motorsport goals,” he said. “It’s placed at a perfect time of year for drivers such as myself to sharpen their skillset before my 2024 season back in Australia.

“I have not yet tested the New Zealand TR86 - that is still to come - but I have driven the Australian variant a fair bit and I’m excited to learn how to drive the new car.”

Bloxsom will run with backing from Team Navy and will run with the iMAC Racing Team when the season gets underway next month at the Taupo Motorsport Park.

2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

