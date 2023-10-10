Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Introducing Hendrick’s Flora Adora: Delectably Floral, Undoubtebly Hendrick’s

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: Hendrick's

Celebrating this limited-release gin from Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosities, the FLORA ADORA Pleasure Garden pops-up at Clipper from 12th October – 4th November 2023

This spring, Hendrick’s Gin is delighted to reveal a new limited-edition release from its Cabinet of Curiosities – introducing Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA.

Perfect for either casual get-togethers or the most raucous of garden parties, Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA is delectably floral and undoubtedly Hendrick’s. An enticing aroma of enchanting flowers and a fresh, herbal character that is classically Hendrick’s in style. The juniper and coriander backbone is lengthened by lush green and wonderfully sweet floral characteristics.

Crafted at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace on the rugged Ayrshire coast of Southwest Scotland, the brand’s Master Distiller, Ms. Lesley Gracie, finds watching pollination at play in her garden endlessly fascinating. FLORA ADORA is infused and inspired a secret floral bouquet that is particularly attractive to the butterflies and the bees, delivering an enticingly fresh and lusciously floral gin.

“The Hendrick’s Gin Palace is Lesley’s playground and inspiration,” shares Ally Martin, Hendrick’s Global Ambassador. “When it first opened, Lesley scattered wildflower seeds on the ground to transform her surroundings, as different flowers come to life at different times of the year. It never stands still, and neither does Lesley!

“FLORA ADORA is Lesley’s love letter to the residents of this beloved garden, crafting a beguilingly distinct and refreshingly floral infusion by carefully selecting only the flowers most adored by our nectar loving flying friends. The signature rose really comes in at the end in a pronounced, very Hendrick’s, way.”

CLIPPER TRANSFORMS INTO FLORA ADORA PLEASURE GARDEN

To celebrate the launch of FLORAL ADORA in New Zealand, local Brand Ambassador Andrew Down has partnered with Barney Toy & Darren Mynes of Clipper fame to transform the space on Ponsonby Road, creating a pop-up inspired by the absurdity and curiosities from Victorian Pleasure Gardens of old.

The FLORA ADORA Pleasure Garden will be open for ticketed cocktail sittings from Thursday to Saturday from 12th October – 4th November 2023, serving four delightfully floral cocktails crafted by Clipper and with delectable snacks from Sidart and Cake & Co.

Delight your senses with floral pleasures from the world of Hendrick’s for a limited-time only.

Hendrick’s have partnered with the Moths & Butterflies of New Zealand Trust, with $5 from every pop-up ticket sold being donated to bring awareness and support to the undersung pollinators of the plant world.

Tickets are now available at Eventbrite for $99 per person: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hendricks-flora-adora-pleasure-garden-tickets-727181358017

HENDRICK’S FLORA ADORA TASTING NOTES

Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA adds yet another flourish of flavour to the signature round house style by using a secret floral bouquet particularly attractive to butterflies and bees to create an enticingly fresh, lusciously floral gin.

AROMA: Buzzing with an enticing aroma of enchanting florals and a fresh, herbal character that is consummately and classically Hendrick’s in style.

TASTE: The beautiful juniper and coriander backbone is lengthened by lush green, and wonderfully deep, sweet floral characteristics.

SERVING SUGGESTION: Exquisite with tonic and a slice of cucumber, or perhaps try mixed long in a Wildgarden Cup – a medley of fresh mint, cooling cucumber and juicy raspberries lengthened with a refreshing lemon soda.

Embrace the enchanting nature of the garden and its floral bouquet with Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA, available at all good stockists and bars in New Zealand now at an RRP of $89.99

For further information please visit

www.hendricksgin.com/hendricks-flora-adora

