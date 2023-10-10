Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taylor Sisters Named As Magic Training Partners For 2024

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 6:40 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

Following similar paths in their netball careers, sisters Jessie and Kate Taylor have been signed as Avis Magic training partners for the 2024 ANZ Premiership season.

The older of the two, Jessie, 22, a defender, was named in the NZU21 squad for the 2020 Netball World Youth Cup (NWYC) which was subsequently cancelled due to Covid-19.

She has spent several years in the Northern Marvels system while plying her trade in the National Netball League (NNL).

Younger sister Kate, 19, a shooter, was recently selected in the NZU21 squad which is starting to build towards the next NWYC to be hosted by Gibraltar in 2025.

Kate is part of the Waikato Bay of Plenty Pathway programme and capped a strong individual year in the 2023 NNL, mainly from goal shoot, where she featured prominently through her consistently high volume and high degree of accuracy.

She was also a key contributor for Hamilton City, who finished fourth at this year’s NetballSmart Netball NZ Open Champs.

"We’re delighted to have Jessie and Kate join us as training partners for next season," Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa said.

"They both have bright futures and I’m looking forward to them being part of the Magic environment and helping further develop their careers."

© Scoop Media

