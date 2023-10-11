Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ATOMIC - Boh Runga Joins Epic Line-up | Eurythmics, Pretenders, Patti Smith, Jefferson Airplane, Joan Jett & More

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 6:12 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Multi-platinum-award winning artist, Stellar* front woman Boh Runga is joining the awesome line-up for ATOMIC! HAILING THE WOMEN OF ROCK for a three-city tour next month.

As one of New Zealand’s biggest selling and most successful bands, Stellar*’s punchy pop rock took them to the top of the charts with hits including Violent, Part Of Me, Undone, What You Do, All It Takes and For A While.

Boh joins the line-up as Gin Wigmore is no longer able to travel from her home in the States to New Zealand.

I'm very sad to say that unfortunately I am not going to be able to perform at the upcoming Atomic! shows due to some very important personal things I need to take care of here in LA which won’t make it possible for me to travel to NZ in November. I wish everyone working on Atomic! all the best with the concerts. The shows will be awesome, plus Boh Runga has now been added to bill so another reason for you all to go. 
Much love, Gin. X”

Boh joins some of New Zealand’s finest artists including Julia Deans (Fur Patrol), Dianne Swann (When The Cats Away), Gussie Larkin (Mermaidens) and noir folk star Jazmine Mary for the tour that celebrates pioneering women of rock including Blondie, Eurythmics, Pretenders, Patti Smith, Jefferson Airplane, Joan Jett & more.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

ATOMIC! harnesses the energy of an all-femme line-up of musicians to perform a heaving catalogue of hits fronted by women who kicked down doors and rewrote rock’s rules of engagement.

Expect a monster hitlist including Heart of Glass, Here Comes the Rain Again, Brass In Pocket, Because the Night, White Rabbit, I Love Rock ‘N Roll and many more in this amazing night of rock in Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington this November.

Punk poet Patti Smith. Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick. Denim rocker Joan Jett. Relentless pop hitmakers Debbie Harry of Blondie and Annie Lennox of Eurythmics. These and other icons arrived on their own terms, with rebellion hardwired to their bones to ramraid the boys’ club of the 60s, ‘70s and ‘80s and take no prisoners. As the Pretenders’ Chrissie said, “I didn’t have any role models that were women. My role models were musicians.”

Don’t miss these modern legends of the escalating femme insurrection paying it back to some of the greatest performers of our times: a hitlist rooted in the glories of the past recalled and refreshed for future generations. As Debbie Harry said way back in the day, “the only place left for rock to go is toward more girl stars. There's nothing left for men to do.”
 

DETAILS
NOVEMBER 10, ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL, CHCH
NOVEMBER 11, THE CIVIC, AUCKLAND
NOVMEBER 18, ST JAMES, WELLINGTON

Tickets from $89 + ticketing charges

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sandra Roberts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More


NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More

Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More


University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 