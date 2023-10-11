ATOMIC - Boh Runga Joins Epic Line-up | Eurythmics, Pretenders, Patti Smith, Jefferson Airplane, Joan Jett & More

Multi-platinum-award winning artist, Stellar* front woman Boh Runga is joining the awesome line-up for ATOMIC! HAILING THE WOMEN OF ROCK for a three-city tour next month.

As one of New Zealand’s biggest selling and most successful bands, Stellar*’s punchy pop rock took them to the top of the charts with hits including Violent, Part Of Me, Undone, What You Do, All It Takes and For A While.

Boh joins the line-up as Gin Wigmore is no longer able to travel from her home in the States to New Zealand.

“I'm very sad to say that unfortunately I am not going to be able to perform at the upcoming Atomic! shows due to some very important personal things I need to take care of here in LA which won’t make it possible for me to travel to NZ in November. I wish everyone working on Atomic! all the best with the concerts. The shows will be awesome, plus Boh Runga has now been added to bill so another reason for you all to go.

Much love, Gin. X”

Boh joins some of New Zealand’s finest artists including Julia Deans (Fur Patrol), Dianne Swann (When The Cats Away), Gussie Larkin (Mermaidens) and noir folk star Jazmine Mary for the tour that celebrates pioneering women of rock including Blondie, Eurythmics, Pretenders, Patti Smith, Jefferson Airplane, Joan Jett & more.

ATOMIC! harnesses the energy of an all-femme line-up of musicians to perform a heaving catalogue of hits fronted by women who kicked down doors and rewrote rock’s rules of engagement.

Expect a monster hitlist including Heart of Glass, Here Comes the Rain Again, Brass In Pocket, Because the Night, White Rabbit, I Love Rock ‘N Roll and many more in this amazing night of rock in Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington this November.

Punk poet Patti Smith. Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick. Denim rocker Joan Jett. Relentless pop hitmakers Debbie Harry of Blondie and Annie Lennox of Eurythmics. These and other icons arrived on their own terms, with rebellion hardwired to their bones to ramraid the boys’ club of the 60s, ‘70s and ‘80s and take no prisoners. As the Pretenders’ Chrissie said, “I didn’t have any role models that were women. My role models were musicians.”

Don’t miss these modern legends of the escalating femme insurrection paying it back to some of the greatest performers of our times: a hitlist rooted in the glories of the past recalled and refreshed for future generations. As Debbie Harry said way back in the day, “the only place left for rock to go is toward more girl stars. There's nothing left for men to do.”



DETAILS

NOVEMBER 10, ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL, CHCH

NOVEMBER 11, THE CIVIC, AUCKLAND

NOVMEBER 18, ST JAMES, WELLINGTON

Tickets from $89 + ticketing charges

