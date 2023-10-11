Celebrating And Empowering Emerging Talent

Aston Rd is excited to announce the lineup for the 2023 edition of the Music Career Masterclass. After a triumphant 2022 series that saw artists like Will Mclean, Sofia McCray, Mo etc, and Timmy Porter among others furthering their careers in the music industry, Masterclass returns with a diverse and genre-spanning group of emerging artists.

"I took so many learnings being part of the last round and the connections I made with other artists and industry peeps was truly priceless", says artist Timmy Porter.

The Masterclasses, which run for five consecutive weeks, have become a beacon of opportunity for Wellington based independent emerging artists, thanks to its commitment to education about the business of music and its mission to nurture talent.

“The goal is to empower artists early in their careers with an entrepreneurial mindset and an understanding of the business of music. We're also focused on building community and are excited to welcome back our 2022 alumni", says founder and facilitator Cushla Aston (Ngati Maniapoto, Ngati Pikiao).

The Masterclass series has an impressive roster of speakers who will cover a diverse range of topics. Luke Rowe (Ngāti Raukawa, Tūwharetoa), a Clinical Psychologist and the Mental Skills Coach for the Hurricanes Super Rugby and Pulse Netball Teams, will delve into the transformative power of mindset, while Andrew Bain, Accountant and the Bass Player from Fur Patrol, will offer invaluable insights into the intricate world of running a music business. Entertainment Lawyer and Producer Joel Tashkoff will help artists navigate the complexities of contracts and copyright. Martyn Pepperell, a seasoned music Journalist and DJ, will provide invaluable insights into media presence, and Radio Host Maggie Tweedie will guide attendees on achieving radio exposure and what makes for a great interview. Nina Lesperance, Social Media Engagement Manager will shed light on the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing and speak to the generational trends of social media. Facilitator

Cushla Aston, Artist Manager will complement this lineup by leading workshops on Goal Setting and Timelines, equipping attendees with practical tools to help them achieve their music career goals.

This year's lineup ensures that the Masterclass series remains an indispensable platform for fostering true collaboration, education, and professional growth within the music industry.

Meet the Masterclass 2023 artists;

Char Avery @charaveryy

Donell Anae @justdonell

Ella Doty @mycosmicgirl_

Nikau Te Huki @casual_healing

Greata O'leary @gretaaoleary

Cole Sebastian @colesebbastian

Tia Ward @tiawardmusic

Riva @rema.ceee

Danica Bryant @danica.bryant

Tom Michener @steezystouch

Thank you to the NZ Music Commission Capability Funding grant for making this possible and to Massey University College of Creative Arts for providing the space and to Hells Pizza for the kai.

For more information about the 2023 Masterclass, please visit Aston Rd Music Career Masterclass 2023.

