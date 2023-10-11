Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrating And Empowering Emerging Talent

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 9:47 am
Press Release: NZ Music Commission

Aston Rd is excited to announce the lineup for the 2023 edition of the Music Career Masterclass. After a triumphant 2022 series that saw artists like Will Mclean, Sofia McCray, Mo etc, and Timmy Porter among others furthering their careers in the music industry, Masterclass returns with a diverse and genre-spanning group of emerging artists.

"I took so many learnings being part of the last round and the connections I made with other artists and industry peeps was truly priceless", says artist Timmy Porter.

The Masterclasses, which run for five consecutive weeks, have become a beacon of opportunity for Wellington based independent emerging artists, thanks to its commitment to education about the business of music and its mission to nurture talent.

“The goal is to empower artists early in their careers with an entrepreneurial mindset and an understanding of the business of music. We're also focused on building community and are excited to welcome back our 2022 alumni", says founder and facilitator Cushla Aston (Ngati Maniapoto, Ngati Pikiao).

The Masterclass series has an impressive roster of speakers who will cover a diverse range of topics. Luke Rowe (Ngāti Raukawa, Tūwharetoa), a Clinical Psychologist and the Mental Skills Coach for the Hurricanes Super Rugby and Pulse Netball Teams, will delve into the transformative power of mindset, while Andrew Bain, Accountant and the Bass Player from Fur Patrol, will offer invaluable insights into the intricate world of running a music business. Entertainment Lawyer and Producer Joel Tashkoff will help artists navigate the complexities of contracts and copyright. Martyn Pepperell, a seasoned music Journalist and DJ, will provide invaluable insights into media presence, and Radio Host Maggie Tweedie will guide attendees on achieving radio exposure and what makes for a great interview. Nina Lesperance, Social Media Engagement Manager will shed light on the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing and speak to the generational trends of social media. Facilitator
Cushla Aston, Artist Manager will complement this lineup by leading workshops on Goal Setting and Timelines, equipping attendees with practical tools to help them achieve their music career goals.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This year's lineup ensures that the Masterclass series remains an indispensable platform for fostering true collaboration, education, and professional growth within the music industry.

Meet the Masterclass 2023 artists;
Char Avery @charaveryy
Donell Anae @justdonell
Ella Doty @mycosmicgirl_
Nikau Te Huki @casual_healing
Greata O'leary @gretaaoleary
Cole Sebastian @colesebbastian
Tia Ward @tiawardmusic
Riva @rema.ceee
Danica Bryant @danica.bryant
Tom Michener @steezystouch

Thank you to the NZ Music Commission Capability Funding grant for making this possible and to Massey University College of Creative Arts for providing the space and to Hells Pizza for the kai.

For more information about the 2023 Masterclass, please visit Aston Rd Music Career Masterclass 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Music Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More


NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More

Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More


University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 