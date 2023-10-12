Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Children’s Book Empowers Visually Impaired Character And Celebrates Diversity

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 9:28 am
Press Release: Oratia Books

Publishing for World Sight Day, 12 October, and Blind Low Vision Week, Lucky Me tells the story of a boy who feels very lucky to have a brother like Mateo — who is visually impaired.

Bruno thinks his friend Sanjay is lucky: he has a pet iguana and his own room. Mateo is lucky too: he has a dog who helps him get around and he can read with his fingers in the dark.

Bruno doesn’t have his own room and he doesn’t have a pet. But he soon realises that he’s very lucky too, for his own special reasons.

Lucky Me tells a thoughtful story about the different abilities and strengths that make us unique. A disability means that Bruno’s brother does some things differently, but it does not hold him back. On the contrary – he can do amazing things that others can’t!

In the end, Bruno shows we all have something to feel lucky about.

Written by Lawrence Schimel, the award-winning author of Bedtime, Not Playtime! and Early One Morning, the story is beautifully illustrated by Juan Camilo Mayorga.

Lucky Me is published as part of Oratia’s Five Oceans collection, bringing important international books to Aotearoa.

The authors

Lawrence Schimel is an American author and translator who writes in English and Spanish and has published over 120 books in a wide range of genres. He lives in Madrid, Spain, where he founded the Spanish chapter of the Society of Children’s Book Writers.

Juan Camilo Mayorga is a graphic designer and illustrator with a special interest in children's books. He lives near Bogotá, Colombia, and his works have been published locally and internationally.

Lucky Me

Written by Lawrence Schimel, illustrated by Juan Camilo Mayorga

Published in New Zealand by Oratia Books

ISBN: 978-1-99-004250-8 | RRP $25.99, hardback

www.oratia.co.nz

