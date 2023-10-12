Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hawley Out To Impress Early In Toyota 86 Championship

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:01 am
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Auckland’s Alex Hawley – a winner in Formula Ford first time out – is confirmed for the 2023 -2024 Toyota 86 Championship and he’s aiming to impress early on once again.

Formula Ford winner Alex Hawley will race in the Toyota 86 Championship.

The 23 year old automotive Service Advisor doesn’t have a traditional karting background on his motorsport CV, having started racing in a Toyota Levin on the Meremere dirt track.

The lack of a conventional background, however, didn’t stop him winning on debut in the North Island Formula Ford Championship, proving he definitely has the skills required to progress in the sport.

Not unreasonably, he has set his sights high for his first season in the Toyota 86 Championship. “I’m targeting the rookie championship title and a place in the top five overall,” he said.

“I wanted to compete and do well in arguably the top touring car category in the country and the best next learning opportunity for me as a driver.”

Alex has been putting in plenty of testing in his ex-John Penny TR86 under the wing of Action Motorsport who will run him in the forthcoming season, which begins in November at the Taupo Motorsport Park. He’s also secured backing from Paerata Rise and 2 Cheap cars to make his championship campaign possible.

“The testing has been going well and it’s been getting better and better each time out,” he added. “I have been amazed at how good a race car the TR86 is. The key thing I think it is teaching me is patience.”

The six round championship is filling up with some of the best young driving talent in the country and looks set to be another classic as more drivers aim to follow in the footsteps of drivers like Nick Cassidy, Callum Hedge, Ryan Wood and last year’s champion Brock Gilchrist.

The championship trail will include visits to circuits in the North Island and in the South Island, with the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix being held at Highlands Motorsport Park for the very first time just one of the highlights for drivers and teams to look forward to.

2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – TBC

 

