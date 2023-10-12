Legend Of The Peaks Festival Announces Free Entry For Kids

The Legend of the Peaks walking and running festival has announced free entry to its kids’ event in partnership with PAK'nSAVE Rotorua and the Rotorua Trust.

The partnership with PAK'nSAVE Rotorua and the Rotorua Trust is set to make a remarkable impact on the community by offering the PAK'nSAVE Rotorua Kids Forest Run event free of charge to children in Years 1-8. This exciting event will take place on November 10, 2023, as a precursor to the festival's main activities scheduled for November 11.

The kids’ event is a 2km trail run and is one of 5 events that are a part of the Legend of the Peaks Festival. The festival is expected to draw thousands of participants into the world renown Whakarewarewa Forest.

Event Director, Tak Mutu, has expressed how proud he and his team are to partner with local organisations dedicated to improving our community stating, "We are thrilled to support our young ones in experiencing the beauty and adventure of the Whakarewarewa Forest. We believe in the transformative power of outdoor activities, and this event aims to encourage our children to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to both PAK'nSAVE Rotorua and the Rotorua Trust for their invaluable support. Without their generous contributions, we wouldn't be able to remove barriers and make this event accessible to all our kids."

This year is the inaugural event for the locally owned and operated Legend of the Peaks festival welcoming runners and walkers to challenge themselves and compete against others over a range of distances. The events include the 2km PAK'nSAVE Rotorua Kids Forest Run, 5K Trig Loop, Titokorangi 10K, the 21km Moerangi Half Marathon, and the premier event, the 42km New Zealand Forest Marathon.

Entries for the PAK'nSAVE Kids Forest Run open midday 13th October 2023.

Entries for all other events are open now.

Stay up to date with Legend of the Peaks: legendofthepeaks.com

Photos for media use: LOTP Media Library

About the Legend of the Peaks:

The Legend of the Peaks Festival is a locally owned and operated event held in Rotorua, New Zealand. Founded by Tak and Tu Mutu, this festival celebrates the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and athletic spirit of New Zealand. The festival's premier event, the New Zealand Forest Marathon, offers participants a unique opportunity to explore stunning landscapes while pushing their limits. The festival aims to create an unforgettable experience by immersing the attendees in the local community, showcasing the amazing outdoor recreation and inspiring culture on offer in Rotorua.

Legend of the Peaks events:

o New Zealand Forest Marathon, 42kms, 1750m Elevation Gain, Summit 4 Peaks

o Moerangi Half Marathon, 21kms, 950m Elevation Gain, Summit 2.5 Peaks

o Titokorangi 10K, 10kms, 430m Elevation Gain, Summit 2 Peaks

o 5K Trig Loop, 5kms, 140m Elevation Gain, Summit 1 Peak

o PAK'nSAVE Kids Forest Run, 2kms, 45m Elevation Gain, No Peaks (kids only, School Years 1-8)

About PAK'nSAVE Rotorua:

PAK'nSAVE is a New Zealand owned supermarket chain dedicated to providing the best value and quality products to its customers. As part of the Rotorua community, PAK'nSAVE Rotorua is deeply committed to giving back and supporting local initiatives that promote health, well-being, and community spirit.

About Rotorua Trust:

The Rotorua Trust is a charitable trust committed to enhancing the well-being and quality of life for the people of Rotorua. Through strategic partnerships and community initiatives, the trust works tirelessly to make Rotorua a better place for all its residents.

