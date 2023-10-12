Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Legend Of The Peaks Festival Announces Free Entry For Kids

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: Legend of the Peaks

The Legend of the Peaks walking and running festival has announced free entry to its kids’ event in partnership with PAK'nSAVE Rotorua and the Rotorua Trust.

The partnership with PAK'nSAVE Rotorua and the Rotorua Trust is set to make a remarkable impact on the community by offering the PAK'nSAVE Rotorua Kids Forest Run event free of charge to children in Years 1-8. This exciting event will take place on November 10, 2023, as a precursor to the festival's main activities scheduled for November 11.

The kids’ event is a 2km trail run and is one of 5 events that are a part of the Legend of the Peaks Festival. The festival is expected to draw thousands of participants into the world renown Whakarewarewa Forest.

Event Director, Tak Mutu, has expressed how proud he and his team are to partner with local organisations dedicated to improving our community stating, "We are thrilled to support our young ones in experiencing the beauty and adventure of the Whakarewarewa Forest. We believe in the transformative power of outdoor activities, and this event aims to encourage our children to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to both PAK'nSAVE Rotorua and the Rotorua Trust for their invaluable support. Without their generous contributions, we wouldn't be able to remove barriers and make this event accessible to all our kids."

This year is the inaugural event for the locally owned and operated Legend of the Peaks festival welcoming runners and walkers to challenge themselves and compete against others over a range of distances. The events include the 2km PAK'nSAVE Rotorua Kids Forest Run, 5K Trig Loop, Titokorangi 10K, the 21km Moerangi Half Marathon, and the premier event, the 42km New Zealand Forest Marathon.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Entries for the PAK'nSAVE Kids Forest Run open midday 13th October 2023.

Entries for all other events are open now.

Stay up to date with Legend of the Peaks: legendofthepeaks.com

Photos for media use: LOTP Media Library

About the Legend of the Peaks:

The Legend of the Peaks Festival is a locally owned and operated event held in Rotorua, New Zealand. Founded by Tak and Tu Mutu, this festival celebrates the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and athletic spirit of New Zealand. The festival's premier event, the New Zealand Forest Marathon, offers participants a unique opportunity to explore stunning landscapes while pushing their limits. The festival aims to create an unforgettable experience by immersing the attendees in the local community, showcasing the amazing outdoor recreation and inspiring culture on offer in Rotorua.

Legend of the Peaks events:

o New Zealand Forest Marathon, 42kms, 1750m Elevation Gain, Summit 4 Peaks

o Moerangi Half Marathon, 21kms, 950m Elevation Gain, Summit 2.5 Peaks

o Titokorangi 10K, 10kms, 430m Elevation Gain, Summit 2 Peaks

o 5K Trig Loop, 5kms, 140m Elevation Gain, Summit 1 Peak

o PAK'nSAVE Kids Forest Run, 2kms, 45m Elevation Gain, No Peaks (kids only, School Years 1-8)

About PAK'nSAVE Rotorua:

PAK'nSAVE is a New Zealand owned supermarket chain dedicated to providing the best value and quality products to its customers. As part of the Rotorua community, PAK'nSAVE Rotorua is deeply committed to giving back and supporting local initiatives that promote health, well-being, and community spirit.

About Rotorua Trust:

The Rotorua Trust is a charitable trust committed to enhancing the well-being and quality of life for the people of Rotorua. Through strategic partnerships and community initiatives, the trust works tirelessly to make Rotorua a better place for all its residents.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Legend of the Peaks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 