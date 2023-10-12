Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Final Opportunity For Individuals, Organisations, Or Businesses To Make A Difference

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: NZ Compare

At a time where policies are thick in discussion but yet to be delivered, Kiwis are looking for positive change within their everyday life. The 2023 NZ Compare Awards proudly announces the third year of the "Making a Difference Award" sponsored by Neighbourly. This prestigious accolade will recognise the efforts of an individual, organisation, business, or community group that has shown exceptional dedication to leading positive change, making improvements, and inspiring others to do the same.

"As a business, our focus remains set on assisting consumers in reducing household hardship through empowering them with education on market options to make fully informed switching and purchasing decisions. With the current climate in our country seeing unprecedented pressure being placed on everyday Kiwis, this drives us to want to recognize and celebrate those who are committed to making a difference and impact in their community through our Making a Difference Award. This award aims to inspire and motivate others to also drive positive change forward in their backyards, with times becoming tougher change can be simple but the impact long lasting." Comments Megan Matthews, GM of NZ Compare.

The "Making a Difference Award" celebrates the unsung heroes who are simply making a difference, whether it's within their industry, community, workplace, educational institution, spots team or beyond. Positive influence knows no bounds and can emerge from any corner of society. Therefore, the entrant does not need to be associated with the Broadband, Energy, or Mobile sectors of New Zealand to be eligible.

This award is a testament to the power of transformation and the impact that one person, organization, or business can have on their surroundings in such challenging times. We invite everyone to participate and nominate themselves or someone they know who embodies the spirit of positive change and inspires others to follow their example.

Entering is simple.

Open to Everyone: This award is inclusive and welcomes nominations from individuals, organizations, businesses, and community groups.

No Entry Fee: In the spirit of celebrating positive change, there is no entry fee for this award category.

Nominate yourself, a colleague, a friend, a family member, or anyone you believe is making a significant difference through their positive actions. Together, let's shine a spotlight on those who are working tirelessly to create impact.

Full entry criteria can be found on the NZ Compare Awards website. Nominations will be accepted until 17 October 2023, finalist will be contacted by end of October and the winner will be announced during the awards ceremony on 30 November 2023 at the stunning Hunua Rooms, Aotea Centre in Auckland City.

NZ Compare is thrilled to play a part in recognizing and celebrating those who are leading the charge for positive change in New Zealand. By sharing their stories and accomplishments, we hope to inspire even more individuals and organizations to take up the mantle of change and make a lasting impact on our communities.

Click here for more information about the " Making a Difference Award." Join us in celebrating the power of positive influence and the difference it can make.

About the NZ Compare Awards:

The NZ Compare Awards were first held in 2017 with a humble 50 guests and have grown consistently each year, the 2023 event will see over 350 key industry members entertained by Master of Ceremonies, Mike McRoberts, at the Hunua Rooms within Auckland’s Aotea Centre.

Supported by a range of illustrious sponsors, the NZ Compare Awards will recognise the companies that provide New Zealanders with the very best products and services in the broadband, power and mobile sectors. Winners will be announced on November 30 th 2023 at the gala awards ceremony in front of a Who's Who of the New Zealand utility sectors.

