The South Pacific's Reggae Prodigy: JAHBOY Collaborates With Fiji's Billy T & Ratu On "My Lover"

Friday, 13 October 2023, 6:17 am
Press Release: Royalty Music Group

JAHBOY, the island reggae sensation with a blend of Melanesian and Polynesian roots, is set to enchant audiences with his latest release "My Lover", featuring the standout talents of Fiji's beloved artists Billy T & Ratu. A song that resonates with heartfelt devotion, "My Lover" encapsulates the essence of unwavering love and the willingness to give one's all to that special person.

Drenched in a mood that is both chill and elated, this island reggae track promises a lyrical journey that mirrors the artist’s deep respect and love for the genre. With the added flair of Billy T and Ratu, known for their millions of streams across platforms and a unique Fijian style that's taking the world by storm, "My Lover" is poised to be a chart-topper.

Having amassed an impressive 30 million YouTube views and accolades such as the Solo Artist of the Year Award, JAHBOY’s influence in the Pacific's music realm is undeniable. His tours span the vibrant locales of Vanuatu to the bustling cities of Australia, with historic performances at major events like the One Love Festival 2019.

Billy T and Ratu, with their track record of sell-out shows and widespread acclaim, further amplify the track's appeal, promising a melody that's bound to resonate across the islands and beyond.

For radio stations, playlists, and music blogs seeking the next anthem of love and dedication, "My Lover" beckons. Dive into the rich harmonies and rhythmic beats of this collaborative masterpiece.

