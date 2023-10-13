Nuku Ora And Southern Cross Team Up For Wellington Round The Bays 2024

Nuku Ora, the event organiser and driving force behind the iconic Wellington Round the Bays, is thrilled to announce Southern Cross as the event's new naming rights partner.

The multi-year agreement marks a new era for New Zealand’s third largest fun run, as it enters its 46th year, with an enhanced commitment to transforming the health and wellbeing of Wellingtonians and fostering more active communities.

“We are incredibly pleased and excited to be partnering with Southern Cross for our Wellington Round the Bays event. The partnership is a testament to the power of shared values and goals. Both our organisations are passionate about promoting and creating opportunities for individuals and communities to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. By joining forces, we aim to amplify the positive message behind the Southern Cross Round the Bays event about leading a more active, healthy lifestyle,” said Andrew Leslie, CEO of Nuku Ora.

Southern Cross’ vision is to enable healthier years for more New Zealanders which is why our support of Round the Bays in both Wellington and Auckland is a natural fit, said Chris White, Southern Cross Healthcare CEO.

“We’re inspired by the role that Round the Bays plays in improving the health and wellbeing of communities, and how it brings thousands of people together to have fun while keeping fit.

“Southern Cross is proud to partner with Nuku Ora and continue the legacy of this celebrated, long-running community event. We look forward to seeing Wellingtonians out on the course having a go. Whether they’re walking, running, rolling or cheering everyone on as supporters – it’s going to be a fantastic day," said White.

Nuku Ora also would also like to express gratitude and acknowledge former naming rights partner, Brendan Foot Supersite, and the Foot family for their longstanding support of the Wellington RTB event and is delighted to announce that they will remain involved as the official E-Vehicle sponsor for Round the Bays 2024.

Round the Bays has long been a staple event in the Wellington calendar, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate physical activity, unity, and diversity.

Southern Cross Round the Bays will take place along the Wellington waterfront on Sunday 18 February 2024, with registrations opening on 3 November 2023.

© Scoop Media

