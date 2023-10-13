New Zealand Author Wins International Recognition

The NYC Big Book Award recognized Beware the Ides of March: A Novel Based on Psychic Readings by Bruce Miller in the category of Paranormal Mystery / Thriller as a distinguished favorite.

Bruce Miller

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers, and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.

Beware the Ides of March: A Novel Based on Psychic Readings by Bruce Miller.

Do you believe in fortune-telling? You will be after reading this spine-chilling true story!

A young law student is told a terrifying prophecy by his girlfriend's mother, a psychic. The psychic breaks down in tears as she foresees the murder of a young pregnant woman by ruthless criminals. She begs the law student to prevent the tragedy.

Years later, the law student barely remembers his girlfriend, but the prophecy has lodged itself in his brain. Perhaps it's because it was the only time he's ever had his fortune told. Then, the horrifying events he was foretold start to happen.

Tormented, he struggles to stop the killing as other heart-pounding and unforeseen events occur. He battles on and on as the events collide and confuse him.



About Bruce Miller. Lawyer, businessman, world traveler, and award-winning author of over 50 books, a few being bestsellers, spends his days writing, studying, and constantly learning of the astounding, unexpected, and amazing events happening in the world today while exploring the brighter side of life. He is a member of Team Golfwell, Authors, and Publishers.

The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high-quality author and publisher. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand and the United States.

Journalists, well-established authors, small and large presses, and first-time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. Awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Inner Traditions, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, Story Monsters Press, Teacher Created Materials, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.

“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work in an international forum.”

To see more about Beware the Ides of March: A Novel Based on Psychic Readings, visit https://www.amazon.com/Beware-Ides-March-Psychic-Readings/dp/1537596659/

