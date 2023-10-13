Recycling Week 2023 Turns 10 This October!

Recycling Week has been leading the way in driving awareness and education to all Kiwis in Aotearoa New Zealand on the importance of reducing waste and improving recycling practices.

Engaging over 500,000 participants over the course of a decade, Recycling Week’s impact to New Zealand’s waste industry extends beyond the week. This year the campaign, October 16 th -22 nd , seeks to celebrate the progress achieved in the last 10 years while continuing to raise awareness of the importance of reducing waste and improving recycling in New Zealand.

With several businesses, schools and organisations participating every year, Recycling Week 2023 is set up to reach new heights in a post-covid era with more activations, reach and meaningful engagement lined up for participants.

To celebrate this milestone, Recycling Week is counting on assistance from several businesses in activating and showing their support to our campaign. To name a few, Sky City is lighting the Sky Tower in the Recycling Week colours, supported by several other buildings around Auckland’s CBD (Vero Tower, Pwc Tower, Auckland Domain, etc.) following suit. Customer/people facing activations from Sylvia Park, and Harbour Grounds are assisting in raising awareness and driving education to the public.

“The success of Recycling Week over the years can be attributed to the growing participation and our collective desire of ensuring New Zealand’s clean and green image is an accurate one. For that, we need to ensure every New Zealander can access simple to implement and fun information about waste reduction and recycling”, said Recycling Week Manager Nathalia Gonzales.

“Recycling Week is provided free of charge with the intention of allowing companies and individuals

to access information to assist their learning about ways to start or enhance waste reduction efforts, irrespective of their existing knowledge”.

To support the education and knowledge sharing among Kiwis, Recycling Week provides all participants with several resources, tools, assets, and tips to participants on how to get involved, how to activate across your channels and many other fun and educational activities, online events such as our webinar series and case studies series that are available to all.

Recycling Week is made possible by amazing sponsors that contribute to the sharing of our message, To learn more or get involved in Recycling Week, visit reclaim.co.nz/recycling-week

