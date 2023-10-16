Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Another National Title For Central Districts Cricket

Monday, 16 October 2023, 6:16 am
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

Central Districts Cricket is running out of space for all the national trophies in 2023.

The men’s history-laden first-class Plunket Shield and one-day Ford Trophy, the Viv Stephens Memorial Trophy won by the Central Hinds, and now the inaugural Rona McKenzie Taonga for the champion Māori women’s side in Aotearoa New Zealand are all in CD's possession.

New Zealand Cricket introduced national competitions for domestic Māori teams earlier this year and, while the winless CD’s Māori men’s team finished last in the inaugural men's tournament in April, their female counterparts have showed them how it’s done by winning the first Whakataetae Kirikiti Māori Ā-Motu Mō Ngā Wāhine / NZC Māori Nationals for Women undefeated.

With four Central Hinds named in the ground-breaking women’s squad, the team was one of the strongest at the new tournament on paper, but it was a team effort that saw the wāhine Māori dominate their challengers.

With players from as far afield as Nelson and both sides of the North Island, collectively they put on an oustanding display of catching in their opening win against Te Whanganui-a-tara / Wellington, setting the tone for a successful tournament hosted by CDCA at sunny Cornwall Park in Heretaunga Hastings.

Captain Georgia Atkinson (Ngāti Kahungunu) led from the front as one of three players in the team to score a T20 half century across the weekend, along with player and Assistant coach Kerry Tomlinson (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Porou) and wicketkeeper-batter Sam Mackinder (Te Whānau a Apanui).

Fellow Central Hind and vice-captain Ocean Bartlett (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) meanwhile starred with the ball, taking 3/8 in the win against a strong Northern Māori side in the second round on Saturday.

Hawke’s Bay youngster Olivia McKnight (Ngāti Porou) also produced a memorable performance, taking four wickets in a single over to shred the middle order of Te Waipounamu, a combined Otago and Canterbury team. The younger sister of CD’s Māori men’s representative Angus McKnight finished with a haul of 4/12 off her influential four overs.

Fellow opener Macy Lyford (Ngāti Kahungunu) did some damage of her own with a lean 2/3 off her four overs in the same match.

CD held a four-point lead - with a hefty net run rate advantage for insurance - heading into their final round against Tāmaki Makaurau Māori / Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

A win would have seen the Aucklanders draw level on points at least, but CD Māori wasn’t about to give their well performed opponents even that satisfaction, comfortably chasing down 105 in the final showdown with four overs to spare to maintain their perfect record in the inaugural tournament.

NZC will select a national Māori side later this season.

ALL SCORECARDS : https://bit.ly/3rTngH1

TOURNAMENT REPORT IN DETAIL : https://www.cdcricket.co.nz/newsarticle/133963

