Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aidan O'Connor Joins Central Districts Cricket In Key Role

Monday, 16 October 2023, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

They were big shoes to fill, but Central Districts Cricket Association has found the perfect person for the job. Whanganui-based Aidan O’Connor will join CD Cricket early next month as its new Manager, Community and Capability.

O'Connor fills a vacancy created by the retirement of long-serving Community manager Nigel Brooke, joining Central Districts Cricket from Sport Whanganui where he has been the Rangatahi Lead.

O’Connor is already a familiar face to many in our cricket community, and said his new role was a dream come true.

“I can’t wait to get started at Central Districts Cricket,” he said.

“Cricket has always played a huge part in my life — as a player, supporter, coach, and board member.

“Being able to give back to the sport that has given me so much, and to have to opportunity to build on the legacy that Nigel Brooke has left, is a real privilege.”

O’Connor’s previous role at Sport Whanganui as the Sports and Club Partnerships Lead also reinforced his passion for enabling and growing sport capability at the grassroots level.

“Through my experience at NSO, RST, and secondary school level, I understand the important role community sport plays in both developing talent for our pathways and bringing our communities together”, he said.

"Our eight District Associations [Marlborough, Nelson, Horowhenua-Kāpiti, Whanganui, Manawatū, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa] are critical to the strength of the Central Districts network. I’m looking forward to working alongside them to continue to grow cricket across our entire region.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A qualified teacher, O'Connor previously spent five years with Hockey New Zealand as a Competitions Manager and domestic tournament administrator, and has coached boys' cricket and girls' basketball teams at rangatahi (youth/schools) level. Basketball and hockey are among the other longtime sporting passions of a self-confessed ‘sports nut’.

CDCA CEO, Lance Hamilton is delighted to welcome O'Connor to the team.

"Aidan was the standout candidate for what's regarded by us as one of the most important roles for our organisation,” said Hamilton.

"Driving the relationship with our District Associations and key stakeholders will be his main focus area, along with assisting with key strategic priorities. We are all really looking forward to officially welcoming Aidan onboard after the upcoming long weekend."

O'Connor begins his new role on 25 October and will continue to reside in Whanganui, working out of CD's Palmerston North office on Massey University's campus.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Central Districts Cricket Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 