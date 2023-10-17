Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Robyn Broughton To Be Honoured At Third Constellation Cup Match

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 10:05 am
Press Release: Netball NZ

In honour of a legendary netball coach, the Silver Ferns will take on the world champion Australian Diamonds at the aptly-named Robyn Broughton Stadium this Thursday night.

Paying homage to Broughton, who sadly passed away in September, Invercargill’s netball fortress ILT Stadium Southland will be renamed for the third Test of the Constellation Cup.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie acknowledged Broughton’s legacy.

“Robyn was undoubtedly an icon of our sport and her impact on our game was immense. Regardless of whether she was mentoring players at the grassroots or elite international level, her passion never wavered,” she said.

“It’s seems fitting that this is a moment where our sport can pay tribute to Robyn in front of one of her most important communities, at home in Southland, by renaming the stadium where she enjoyed so much success during her notable career.

“Coaches the calibre of Robyn have played an important role in netball’s evolution in the modern era and it will be exciting to see the Silver Ferns and the Diamonds showcase that at Robyn Broughton Stadium.”

One of New Zealand’s most successful domestic coaches, Broughton etched out a remarkable career across all facets of the sport and was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to netball, in the 2012 Queen’s Birthday and Diamond Jubilee Honours.

She led the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Sting to seven National Bank Cup titles between 1998 and 2007 before taking the reins of its successor the Steel from 2008 to 2011 in the trans-Tasman ANZ Championship. She then spent four seasons with the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse from 2012 to 2015.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Her international achievements included coaching a World 7 to victory over Australia in 2009, a World FastNet title in 2010 and three years as assistant coach to the Silver Ferns.

Broughton’s unrivalled dedication to the sport saw her inducted as a life member of both Netball Southland and Netball New Zealand.

Former Silver Ferns Donna Wilkins and Wendy Frew, who were coached by Broughton for the majority of their extensive sporting careers, were proud to see the tribute.

“I think it is important to honour Robbie and the commitment she had to Southland. Robbie loved being part of this community,” Wilkins said.

“It is pretty hard to measure the impact which Robbie had on the game of netball in Southland as she coached across all levels. Everyone will have a story of their connection with Robbie. This stadium was built because of her success.

“She would hate all this fuss as she was a pretty private person but I’m sure she will be looking down with a grin.”

Frew had a similar honour bestowed in 2018 when she retired after 17 seasons in the southern franchise.

“To see your name up there on the front of the building as you walk into the stadium is a massive honour and something I won’t ever forget. Public recognition certainly wasn’t a big motivator for Rob but I’m sure this would bring a smile.”

The third Test of the Constellation Cup series starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 19.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Netball NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 