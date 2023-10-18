Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Professional Runner Credits The Humble Blackcurrant For Reigniting Ambitions Of Reaching World No1

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 7:55 pm
Press Release: CurraNZ

Professional athlete Scotty Hawker has revealed how an innovative New Zealand supplement made from Kiwi-grown blackcurrants has led him to abandon thoughts of potential retirement and reignite ambitions of UTMB World Series success in 2024.

The 36-year-old Christchurch ultra-marathoner had considered stepping down from professional sport this year before staging a remarkable career revival in Europe and South America last month. With the first months of 2023 plagued with niggles, the international athlete was thinking his best days were perhaps behind him.

Scotty credits the internationally-recognised New Zealand blackcurrant sports supplement, CurraNZ, for his turnaround in form – and believes the humble blackcurrant can extend his sporting career to compete at the highest level.

Fifteenth from a field of 1,757 in the UTMB World Series Final in Europe and a record-breaking win in the 250km Atacama Crossing in South America has proven he is still capable of mixing with the world’s best ultra-endurance runners.

Poor form and two ‘DNFs’ in the first half of 2023 had led the highly regarded athlete to think seriously about retiring, until the blackcurrant supplement, regarded as one of the most effective legal performance enhancers in sports supplements, turned around his fortunes in dramatic fashion.

Scotty Hawker says: “CurraNZ has been a great find that has absolutely changed my capacity to do the work required and compete with the best. It’s shown me that my best days may be yet to come as a professional athlete.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It doesn’t matter what sport you’re in, you have a shelf life and you get to the point when you can’t compete at the top level – and I thought I might have reached that stage.”

After observing US and New Zealand professional athletes and close friends Hayden Hawks, Ruth Croft, Dan Jones and Caitlin Fielder using the award-winning runner’s supplement in the lead-up to UTMB in September, Scotty followed suit.

He says: “I was looking at a top-five finish until dehydration and lack of calories meant I self-destructed on the final climb, having been sitting in seventh, but that result has given me confidence to come back next year. It’s such a fine line between a great performance and things not going quite to plan at UTMB.

“I genuinely feel if I have my best day out at UTMB and it all flowed, there’s no doubt I can stand on that podium again.”

Adding further fuel to the fire, Scotty broke multiple stage records on his six-day, 250km stage race debut in the Atacama Crossing in Chile, just three weeks later.

His initial ambition to ’just complete’ was turned on its head when he started breaking race records from day 1, even in a heatwave with temperatures topping 54 degrees some days.

“I was taking six CurraNZ capsules each day and like UTMB, I felt really consistent, had fast recovery and felt mentally great. Day after day I felt stronger and better, which really got my competitive juices flowing – so I couldn’t help but attack the records.

“I was expecting to feel destroyed after UTMB but I was able to push hard, get the food in, wake up and go again every day, when many others around me were falling apart. I’ve also seen improvements to my carb intake and tolerance too. I didn’t have any moment’s worry with the usual GI issues, which is unbelievable really, given how hard I pushed myself and the intensity of the conditions.

“Also, I managed a smooth transition from approx. 65g carbohydrate per hour to around 90-100g carbs per hour and this enables me to train harder, recover faster and fuel myself better on race day.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CurraNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 