Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Going To Captain New Zealand Kiwis A

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 7:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Auckland, New Zealand, October 19, 2023 – Kalani Going has become the second Northlander in a week to be named to lead a national team after being chosen as captain of the New Zealand Kiwis A side to face Mate Ma’a Tonga A at Eden Park on Saturday.The 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of Kohukohu-raised James Fisher-Harris who was unveiled on Sunday as the Kiwis’ new captain for their Pacific Championships campaign starting against Toa Samoa on Saturday.

The proud Northlanders were both opponents and teammates in their younger years when Going was at Kamo High School and Fisher-Harris attended Whangarei Boys’ High School.This week they have been brought together as brothers in arms alongside 35 other players in a camp that’s the first of its kind in New Zealand rugby league history.

For Going the appointment as captain adds another layer to an extraordinary past 12 months.It has seen him go from mliking cows on the family farm to making his NRL debut with the One New Zealand Warriors, selection in the New Zealand Kiwis A squad and now the captain’s job as well.A standout as his club’s captain in the New South Wales Cup, he finished the season by being named the One New Zealand Warriors’ NSW Cup Player of the Year and also made the NSW Cup Team of the Year.Going will lead a Kiwis A side which boasts players with solid NRL experience and a host of the country’s most promising prospects.He has been named at loose forward in a pack which includes Canberra’s former Kiwi hooker Danny Levi and Māori All Stars front rowers Pasami Saulo (Canberra) and Wiremu Greig (Parramatta). Halfback Zach Dockar-Clay (Sydney Roosters) and utility Asu Kepoaa also bank significant experience.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Named in the centres are 2019 Kiwi World Nines representative Bailey Simonsson (Parramatta) and Rocco Berry (One New Zealand Warriors), who has just come off his best NRL season so far; their fathers are both former All Blacks (Paul Simonsson and Marty Berry).The side is packed with NRL rookies.Apart from Going, winger and former All Black Sevens player Will Warbrick established himself in his debut season with Melbourne while others to make their maiden appearances this year have been fullback Keano Kini (Gold Coast), winger Ali Leiataua (One New Zealand Warriors), standoff Taine Tuaupiki (One New Zealand Warriors), second rower Jack Howarth (Melbourne) and bench forwards Paul Roache (One New Zealand Warriors) and Jack Chan (Melbourne). Canberra’s Trey Mooney, listed as 18th man, is also a rookie, his debut last year being his sole appearance before had added four games this season.Second rower Jacob Laban (One New Zealand Warriors) is yet to make his first-grade debut as is giant bench forward Benjamin Te Kura (Brisbane) and 19th man Tanner Stowers-Smith (One New Zealand Warriors). 

NZ KIWIS A v MATE MA’A TONGA AEDEN PARK, AUCKLAND1.30PM, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2023

NO.PLAYERS NAMECLUB
1KEANO KINIGold Coast
2WILLIAM WARBRICKMelbourne
3ROCCO BERRYOne New Zealand Warriors
4BAILEY SIMONSSONParramatta
5ALI LEIATAUAOne New Zealand Warriors
6TAINE TUAUPIKIOne New Zealand Warriors
7ZACH DOCKAR-CLAYSydney Roosters
8PASAMI SAULOCanberra
9DANNY LEVICanberra
10WIREMU GREIGParramatta
11JACK HOWARTHMelbourne
12JACOB LABANOne New Zealand Warriors
13KALANI GOINGOne New Zealand Warriors
14PAUL ROACHEOne New Zealand Warriors
15JOE CHANMelbourne
16BENJAMIN TE KURABrisbane
17ASU KEPAOAWests Tigers
18TREY MOONEYCanberra
19TANNER STOWERS-SMITHOne New Zealand Warriors
COACHNATHAN CAYLESS 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 