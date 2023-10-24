Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Air New Zealand And Department Of Conservation Partnership Renewed And Expanded

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 9:33 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The Department of Conservation (DOC) and Air New Zealand have renewed their partnership to work together for conservation, today announcing a further five-year commitment and a doubling of direct investment annually.

Building on more than a decade of collaboration, the renewal will see Air New Zealand directly invest more than $5 million in DOC biodiversity programmes over the next five years.

The funding will continue the airline’s support for sustained pest control and species monitoring across five of New Zealand’s Great Walks, and the increased contribution will welcome DOC’s nationwide Conservation Dogs Programme to the partnership.

DOC Director-General Penny Nelson says that the enduring partnership with New Zealand’s national carrier demonstrates the value of nature in Aotearoa.

“The environment is fundamental to tourism. When people experience nature that is wild, healthy and unique, it has a positive impact on them. Our environment is a major drawcard for international visitors and New Zealanders alike.

“Sadly however, we have more than 4000 species threatened or at risk of extinction. This partnership with Air New Zealand means we can do more for native species than we could do alone.

“On the Milford track for example, our partnership has helped control predators to the point where we could bolster the population of pāteke/brown teal. Air New Zealand flew in 60 pāteke, plus funded radio transmitters to monitor their success.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“When a tramper hikes along the track, they now have the chance to spot pāteke as well as many other birds, reptiles and insects thriving thanks to our partnership.

“This is the sort of impact we can make with long-term partnerships with business, so it’s great to be furthering our work alongside Air New Zealand.”

In addition to the direct investment, Air New Zealand will also provide more than $5 million of in-kind support. This support includes continuing to fly conservation dogs and threatened species, as well as through initiatives to raise awareness of the biodiversity crisis and ways that both New Zealanders and international visitors can support conservation efforts in Aotearoa.

Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability Officer Kiri Hannifin says the airline is delighted to expand its long-running partnership with DOC to include the world-leading Conservation Dogs Programme.

“New Zealand’s unique and precious biodiversity is under constant threat. Continuing to implement a range of science-based initiatives to respond to this threat is vital.

“Our increased investment will support the DOC Conservation Dogs Programme to mentor, certify and support dog-handler teams to detect New Zealand’s protected species or unwanted pests.

“These highly trained dogs and their handlers are at the forefront of the fight against biodiversity loss in Aotearoa.”

Since the partnership began in 2012, it has achieved more than 42,000ha of sustained pest control alongside some of the most iconic Great Walks, flown more than 4,300 threatened species and conservation dogs, and enabled over 30 million engagements with people through joint storytelling.

Background information

Air New Zealand and DOC partnership

Conservation Dogs Programme

  • DOC’s Conservation Dogs Programme mentors, certifies and supports dog-handler teams to detect New Zealand’s protected species or unwanted pests.
  • There are currently over 120 certified dogs in DOC’s Conservation Dogs Programme, around 80 pest detection dogs and around 45 protected species detection dogs.
  • Certified conservation dogs support work on threatened species, check for invasive pests at wharves where boats depart for pest free islands, carry out surveillance inspections of pest-free areas, assist in pest incursion responses, and educate local groups on conservation and the role trained dogs can play.
  • More info here: https://www.doc.govt.nz/our-work/conservation-dog-programme/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 