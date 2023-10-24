Give Your Senses A Workout At Diwali Festival Of Lights This Weekend

Celebrate Diwali Festival of Lights at TSB Arena and Shed 6 this Sunday 29 October.

Diwali is Wellington's local Indian and South-East Asian communities' most vibrant cultural festival, and this year’s free event will have entertainment, food stalls, and activities for everyone to enjoy.

This ancient Hindu festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the renewal of life. The event will conclude with a short fireworks display over Wellington Harbour.

Mayor Tory Whanau says she is proud Wellington City Council is once again a supporter of this always popular event.

“Diwali reflects the diversity, creativity and vibrancy of the Capital, and builds on our already strong foundations of connection and appreciation of the community as a whole.”

Wellington’s Diwali festival attracts an average of 20,000 people every year. It is organised by Communities Action Trust (CATNZ), with support from Wellington City Council, the High Commission of India, Radio Tarana, and the Indian Weekender.

A founding trustee of CATNZ and event organiser Murali Kumar says Diwali is all about communities coming together.

“This is a great opportunity for the diaspora Indian and diverse communities of Wellington to get together, engage and entertain – and for the wider community to be a part of that and to do the same, contributing to social cohesion.

“The vibe is always so full of energy, and all your senses will be pushed to the limit with all the food, performances, music, clothes, arts and crafts – so grab your friends and whānau and experience it for yourself.”

Diwali Festival of Lights & Fireworks

TSB Arena & Shed 6

Sun 29 Oct | 2pm-8.30pm (fireworks 8.45pm)

