Arts Access Aotearoa Calls For Applications To Its Fellowships 2023

Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Arts Access Aotearoa

Arts Access Aotearoa, the key organisation in New Zealand supporting accessibility and inclusion in the arts, is calling for applications to Ngā Toi Rangatira o Aotearoa Arts Access Fellowships 2023, following the success of its inaugural fellowships in 2022.

The four fellowships, each worth $10,000, will give recipients vital financial support to create or develop an arts project or new work. All of the fellowships support accessibility, participation and inclusion.

The application period for these fellowships is now open and eligible artists and organisations are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline of 5pm Monday 20 November 2023.

Arts Access Aotearoa invites applications in four fellowships, each catering to different artistic perspectives and disciplines:

  • Whakahoa Kaitoi Whanaketanga Creative New Zealand Artist Fellowship: This fellowship supports Deaf or disabled artists, artists with disabilities or impairments, or artists with lived experience of mental distress. The selected artist will undertake a project that enhances their art practice and contributes to the vibrant diversity of New Zealand's arts scene. For more information and to apply
  • Whakahoa Kaitoi i Te Ara Poutama Arts in Corrections Artist Fellowship: This fellowship supports artists who is living in the community and have been involved in the criminal justice system. The focus is on developing their art practice, with an emphasis on creating and documenting new work or building upon previous projects. The selected artist will receive guidance and support from an experienced arts mentor. For more information and to apply
  • Whakahoa Whakawatea Kaitoi Tangata Holdsworth Creative Spaces Fellowship: This fellowship supports facilitator/tutor-led projects that involve artists within a creative space working collaboratively. The aim is to integrate accessibility into the creation and presentation of new or existing works, fostering a more inclusive environment for artists and audiences alike. Applicants must be a member of the Creative Spaces Network, facilitated by Arts Access Aotearoa. For more information and to apply
  • Whakahoa Kaitoi Te Puna Toi Arts for All Fellowship: This fellowship aims to increase accessibility for Deaf and/or disabled people. It supports individuals who are working in or with an arts company or organisation that is a member of the Arts For All Network, facilitated by Arts Access Aotearoa. The selected Fellow will have the opportunity to research or develop an area of accessibility that will further increase access and inclusivity in the arts sector. For more information and to apply

Anyone interested in applying to Fellowships 2023 is encouraged to visit the corresponding webpage of each fellowship for detailed information, frequently asked questions and application forms. The deadline for submissions is 5pm Monday 20 November 2023.

Easy Read information about the Fellowships

Arts Access Aotearoa has included Easy Read information about the Fellowships 2023, including the Whakahoa Kaitoi Whanaketanga Creative New Zealand Artist Fellowship. To access the Easy Read information, please visit here.

About the 2022 Fellowship recipients

In 2022, the inaugural Ngā Toi Rangatira o Aotearoa Arts Access Fellowships recognised exceptional artists, creative spaces and projects that championed access, inclusion and participation in the arts. To learn more about the inspiring work of the 2022 fellowship recipients and their projects, please visit Arts Access Aotearoa’s website.

Arts Access Aotearoa’s vision is of a society where everyone in Aotearoa can access and participate in the arts. By advocating for inclusive arts policies and practices, Arts Access Aotearoa strives to create a more accessible and inclusive society.

