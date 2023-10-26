Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

iD Dunedin Fashion Week Moves To Biennial Format

Thursday, 26 October 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: ID Dunedin Fashion Week

 

Following a return to the Dunedin Railway Station in April, the iconic iD Dunedin Fashion Week has announced a change to a biennial format in a move designed to maximise its impact.

The next hallmark iD Dunedin Fashion Show at the Dunedin Railway Station will take place on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 April 2025.

Long regarded as a premier event for Dunedin, forward planning is essential to ensuring the ongoing success of the show. This has been recognised by the Dunedin City Council, which allocated iD a Premier Event Grant in July to help cover costs for the 2024 planning year.

The decision will mean the iD International Emerging Designer Awards competition will also become a biennial event. It is the only international emerging designer fashion competition of its kind in Australasia, and one of the only events in the world that gives public audiences a rare view of emerging fashion on a global scale.

“We are always looking at ways of improving the iD offering, and we believe that a longer lead-in will enable us to produce a quality event for our followers that is bigger and better than before,” says Margo Barton, co-chair of iD.

“An event of this scale is very hard to pull together in 12 months, so the move to being a biennial event will give us more time to plan and secure funding, as well as market and communicate all the many activities that comprise iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We are proud of iD’s reputation and position on the fashion calendar, and the 2025 event will build on the work that has gone before.”

iD co-chair Sally McMillan adds: “This biennial approach is just the latest stage in the evolution of iD Fashion. The feedback we have received about this decision from designers, sponsors and guests alike has been really positive, and we are confident that this will help sustain our event for the years ahead.

“The iD Trust is grateful for the continued support of the Dunedin City Council and many other longstanding stakeholders.”

But iD supporters will not be left wanting in 2024. ID organisers are working with key stakeholders on plans for a range of events next year with a focus on sustainability in fashion.

While details are yet to be released, the co-chairs say: “Being at the cutting edge of fashion means having an eye to social issues as they impact on the industry. In 2024 we will be creating opportunities to share ideas about being more mindful about how we all design, purchase and wear fashion.”

This year the iD Dunedin Fashion Show featured 48 local, national and international designers showcasing their collections.

A survey of the 2023 event estimated a total economic impact to the city of just over $10 million. Significantly, 40% of show attendees (2200) were from out of town and stayed an average of 2.4 bed nights.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ID Dunedin Fashion Week on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 