Fridayz Live: Set Times & Venue Maps Revealed

MG Live, Frontier Touring, Illusive Presents, ZM & Flava are pumped to reveal all show’s set times and venue maps for Fridayz Live 2023 - the hottest event in the Southern Hemisphere!

Kicking off in two weeks, the countdown is on! Hitting Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland for one night only, your favourite party is ready to deliver an unforgettable night of dance anthems, contemporary RNB and classic hip-hop hits.

Now in its sixth edition, Fridayz Live 2023 brings you nine of the biggest household names of their genres, combining rich nostalgia with all the current hits from the 90s to now!

Unfortunately, due to sudden health reasons affecting his core touring team, Baby Bash can now no longer leave the United States to attend Fridayz Live 2023. Due to personal reasons, Abbie Chatfield is no longer available to co-host Fridayz Live 2023. Artists on the Fridayz Live 2023 tour will now have extended set times which means we are in for an extra treat!

Don’t be ridin’ solo, get your crew together before it’s too little too late as final tickets will be snapped up quicker than you can sing ‘Jason Derulo’.

For all event information and final tickets, head to frontiertouring.com/fridayzlive or the Fridayz Live website.

© Scoop Media

