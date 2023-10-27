Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

100th First-class Match For Central Stags Captain Greg Hay

Friday, 27 October 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

Central Stags captain Greg Hay will lead an unchanged squad onto his home ground in Nelson when he plays his 100th first-class match from this Saturday morning. 
 

Hay is poised to become one of the few Stags representatives to have played a hundred first-class matches in their overall career, which for Hay includes two New Zealand A matches and 97 Plunket Shield appearances ahead of tomorrow's second-round match against the Wellington Firebirds in the national championship.

The skipper is coming off a century on the opening day of the season, a knock that set up an innings victory with a day to spare in Auckland.

The defending champion Stags are at the right end of the table and are returning to the scene of their last match last summer in which they secured the 2023 title.

The match coming up over the next four days is against another first-round winner, the Wellington Firebirds, with free admission at Saxton Oval every day to see the Nelson legend in his milestone match, and with fine weather forecast even as other parts of the country are in for some stormy situations.

It's as if all the stars have aligned for the batsman who made his first-class debut against this same team, at the Cello Basin Reserve on 21 November 2006.

By then, he had already been a Nelson representative for several years — the Waimea College boy having debuted for Nelson as a promising young player in his teens. He top-scored at number six in the first innings on Stags debut, promptly scoring 98 not out to help the side along to an eventual victory.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Fast forward to the present and he's the senior opening batsman, the rock of the side, and a team man to the core who puts the team outcome ahead of his own statistics in the game.

A highly respected captain, he is nevertheless the owner of 6,712 first-class runs, 17 Plunket Shield centuries, a 41.95 batting average and two Plunket Shield titles as a captain, in addition to those as a player.

Hay now sits high on the lists of most of the Central Stags first-class batting records, but it's winning hard-fought games of red-ball cricket, and upholding the traditions and spirit of the game, that undoubtedly means the most to the 39-year-old.

Tomorrow's match will also see Test spinner Ajaz Patel poised to take his 250th first-class wicket for the Stags in the Plunket Shield, among his 327 first-class wickets overall, while fellow Test representative Blair Tickner needs just a further six victims to reach 200 first-class wickets.

It will also see left-armer Ray Toole return to the scene of his match-winning, career best performance of 7/57 on the last day of the last match last season that secured the Plunket Shield championship for the Stags.

The Central Stags and Hinds will also be hosting a free admission Super Smash Open Day at Mitre 10 Park, Hastings on 20 November 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Central Districts Cricket Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 