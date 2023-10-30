Call Yourself A Kiwi? Vote KIWI For Bird Of The Century

New Zealand charity committed to saving the kiwi, Save the Kiwi, is calling for all New Zealanders to back our national bird in this year’s Bird of the Century campaign.

Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey says the winner should be obvious.

“There’s only one bird that could possibly be crowned Bird of the Century, and that’s the kiwi,” says

Michelle. “The kiwi is Aotearoa’s national bird. Businesses use it in their names, logos, and advertising. New Zealanders literally call ourselves Kiwis. The kiwi is a part of us, a part of our country, a part of our DNA, and the obvious choice for Bird of the Century.”

The kiwi has the backing of several famous human Kiwis.

“For over 100 years the symbol of the kiwi has been used to identify us as New Zealanders,” says former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry.

“If it weren’t for the kiwi, where would we be?” asks New Zealand’s greatest Olympian of all time Dame Lisa Carrington.

“We think it’s time us Kiwis gave a little a little credit to the bird that gave us their name,” says classic Kiwi rocker Peter Urlich.

Michelle says Save the Kiwi’s lobbying for kiwi to win doesn’t mean the kiwicentric organisation is anti any of the other participants.

“As the name suggests Save the Kiwi loves kiwi, but we actually support all species of native wildlife here in Aotearoa. The work that Save the Kiwi does on the ground is for the benefit of the whole forest, and every entrant in Bird of the Century would be a worthy winner for Bird of the Year. But Bird of the Century? It’s got to be the kiwi.”

A final word from Ted:

“It’s bloody obvious, init.”

Bird of the Year has become Bird of the Century in 2023 to celebrate Forest & Bird’s 100th birthday. Bird of the Century launched today with a tweet and a squaaaaaark and runs until 5pm November 12th. To vote KIWI for Bird of the Century, visit

www.votekiwi.nz

.

© Scoop Media

