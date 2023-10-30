Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Call Yourself A Kiwi? Vote KIWI For Bird Of The Century

Monday, 30 October 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Save the Kiwi

New Zealand charity committed to saving the kiwi, Save the Kiwi, is calling for all New Zealanders to back our national bird in this year’s Bird of the Century campaign.

Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey says the winner should be obvious.

“There’s only one bird that could possibly be crowned Bird of the Century, and that’s the kiwi,” says 
Michelle. “The kiwi is Aotearoa’s national bird. Businesses use it in their names, logos, and advertising. New Zealanders literally call ourselves Kiwis. The kiwi is a part of us, a part of our country, a part of our DNA, and the obvious choice for Bird of the Century.”

The kiwi has the backing of several famous human Kiwis.

“For over 100 years the symbol of the kiwi has been used to identify us as New Zealanders,” says former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry.

“If it weren’t for the kiwi, where would we be?” asks New Zealand’s greatest Olympian of all time Dame Lisa Carrington.

“We think it’s time us Kiwis gave a little a little credit to the bird that gave us their name,” says classic Kiwi rocker Peter Urlich.

Michelle says Save the Kiwi’s lobbying for kiwi to win doesn’t mean the kiwicentric organisation is anti any of the other participants.

“As the name suggests Save the Kiwi loves kiwi, but we actually support all species of native wildlife here in Aotearoa. The work that Save the Kiwi does on the ground is for the benefit of the whole forest, and every entrant in Bird of the Century would be a worthy winner for Bird of the Year. But Bird of the Century? It’s got to be the kiwi.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A final word from Ted:

“It’s bloody obvious, init.”

Bird of the Year has become Bird of the Century in 2023 to celebrate Forest & Bird’s 100th birthday. Bird of the Century launched today with a tweet and a squaaaaaark and runs until 5pm November 12th. To vote KIWI for Bird of the Century, visit

www.votekiwi.nz

.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save the Kiwi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 