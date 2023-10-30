Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Play It Strange To Celebrate 20 Years Of Songwriting

Monday, 30 October 2023, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Play It Strange Trust

The Play It Strange Trust will celebrate 20 years of transforming lives through creativity in song writing and performance with a concert “Twenty Strange Years”. The evening will feature ten performances by secondary school students, and special guest presenters including Peter Urlich, Jordan Luck, and past alumni Annah Mac on Thursday the 9th of November.

Established in 2003, the trust exists to provide pathways of creativity through song writing. Song writing is an essential creative endeavour that reflects and develops New Zealand’s cultural identity. Play It Strange believes that writing songs, recording and performing them helps young people to find their own voices and grow their sense of belonging and connection with others, and contributes to mental wellbeing. There are a number of programmes and competitions in place to achieve these goals, and feedback from parents, teachers and studio personnel have clearly indicated this.

Since the inaugural competition in 2004 the trust has strived to provide secondary students with a platform they can use to pursue their musical adventures. To date, almost 7000 original songs have been written and entered in its songwriting competitions and over 1,100 songs have been professionally recorded, written by young songwriters.

Founder and CEO Mike Chunn said “We've held concerts, workshops and competitions, all with the intentions to provide the right environment from which students can gain confidence, self-belief and an impetus for a career path they would like to follow.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Songs written by young New Zealanders forge a national voice, a summation of who they are and with that, it’s clear that they are telling us who we are. Listening to the hundreds of songs that we receive at Play It Strange is like opening a window into the hearts and minds of our youth. And there is much to learn.”

“Over the past 20 years we have discovered many incredibly talented songwriters. Our activities support them to articulate their feelings and build confidence, which in turn helps them traverse their adolescent years.

After the anniversary celebration, Mike is taking a well-earned break and will step away from the CEO role to focus on the creative aspects of the trust. He will continue to act as chief judge, and work in a mentoring role with young songwriters.

Stephanie Brown has accepted the role of CEO and is excited about ensuring our Kiwi youth continue to tell their stories through songwriting for the next 20 years.

The trust is very grateful for the generous support of sponsors, patrons and all those who have donated and will continue to support our work.

For more information about Play it Strange, visit www.playitstrange.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Play It Strange Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 