Brandon De La Cruz AnnouncesLive Dates In Support Of 2023 Album Two Kilos Of Blue

Kirikiriroa-based Portland, Oregon ex-pat Brandon De La Cruz has announced three live dates in support of his fourth album, Two Kilos Of Blue.

The artist will perform in Kirikiriroa | Hamilton, Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland and Te Whanganui-a-Tara | Wellington this November (full info below).

Two Kilos Of Blue was released on 25 August 2023, and features the singles 'Disguise', 'I Love You Babe' and 'All I Saw Was Blue'.

All tracks on Two Kilos Of Blue may be considered a reflection of De La Cruz' tenure as a staffer at Mississippi Records while living in Portland, OR. Samples of folk and country blues recordings issued from the early 20th century by Mississippi are used by the artist to subtly layer and build his arrangements.

Having released albums inspired by the works of Rainer Maria Rilke, Joan Didion and Ovid, Two Kilos Of Blue sees De La Cruz draw on images and experiences from a spectrum of chapters from his own life.

The record brings together songs written over a 10-year period, linked thematically by love, loss, spirits, seasons, shades of blue and the moon. Painstakingly recorded and arranged over two years at the artist’s studio in Kirikiriroa, each track is a balancing act of consideration and spontaneity.

Simultaneous, unfolding layers of voices, samples and guitars reveal a narrative steeped in longing and mystery. Many of the songs directly invoke emotional and cultural associations with Blue, while others imply it through their atmosphere.

The title of the album refers to a saying of Cezanne’s: “Two kilos of blue is a lot bluer than one,” which in reference to these songs could speak to the layering of shades and moods in each voice, in each song – compounding to create a dark, plumbless opus.

Two Kilos Of Blue is available via Bandcamp.

Two Kilos Of Blue live dates

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES



Fri 10 Nov – Fossick, Kirikiriroa

w/ Nicholas Joseph

Door sales only (7pm start)

Sat 11 Nov – Auckland Subud Hall (Pt Chev), Tāmaki Makaurau

w/ Lisa Crawley and Nicholas Joseph*

Presented by Strange News Touring

Early doors (6pm)

Sat 25 Nov – Futuna Chapel, Te Whanganui-a-Tara

w/ French For Rabbits*

Early doors (6pm)

*Tickets available now from UTR

