Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Brandon De La Cruz AnnouncesLive Dates In Support Of 2023 Album Two Kilos Of Blue

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 10:30 am
Press Release: Good Luck Mansion

Kirikiriroa-based Portland, Oregon ex-pat Brandon De La Cruz has announced three live dates in support of his fourth album, Two Kilos Of Blue.

The artist will perform in Kirikiriroa | Hamilton, Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland and Te Whanganui-a-Tara | Wellington this November (full info below).

Two Kilos Of Blue was released on 25 August 2023, and features the singles 'Disguise', 'I Love You Babe' and 'All I Saw Was Blue'.

All tracks on Two Kilos Of Blue may be considered a reflection of De La Cruz' tenure as a staffer at Mississippi Records while living in Portland, OR. Samples of folk and country blues recordings issued from the early 20th century by Mississippi are used by the artist to subtly layer and build his arrangements.

Having released albums inspired by the works of Rainer Maria Rilke, Joan Didion and Ovid, Two Kilos Of Blue sees De La Cruz draw on images and experiences from a spectrum of chapters from his own life.

The record brings together songs written over a 10-year period, linked thematically by love, loss, spirits, seasons, shades of blue and the moon. Painstakingly recorded and arranged over two years at the artist’s studio in Kirikiriroa, each track is a balancing act of consideration and spontaneity.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Simultaneous, unfolding layers of voices, samples and guitars reveal a narrative steeped in longing and mystery. Many of the songs directly invoke emotional and cultural associations with Blue, while others imply it through their atmosphere.

The title of the album refers to a saying of Cezanne’s: “Two kilos of blue is a lot bluer than one,” which in reference to these songs could speak to the layering of shades and moods in each voice, in each song – compounding to create a dark, plumbless opus.

Two Kilos Of Blue is available via Bandcamp.

Two Kilos Of Blue live dates
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES


Fri 10 Nov – Fossick, Kirikiriroa
w/ Nicholas Joseph
Door sales only (7pm start)

Sat 11 Nov – Auckland Subud Hall (Pt Chev), Tāmaki Makaurau
w/ Lisa Crawley and Nicholas Joseph*
Presented by Strange News Touring
Early doors (6pm)

Sat 25 Nov – Futuna Chapel, Te Whanganui-a-Tara
w/ French For Rabbits*
Early doors (6pm)

*Tickets available now from UTR

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Good Luck Mansion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 