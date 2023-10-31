Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Podcast Attempts To Solve Historic “low Stakes Mystery”

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Prank of the Year

 

A new local podcast series dives into the curious case of how one of Aotearoa’s biggest companies was tricked into making a public mockery of themselves.

Launched today, Prank of the Year tells the barely remembered story of how an innocent-looking Christmas Card produced by Telecom NZ in 1993 was subtly sabotaged - and how an embarrassing, anti-Telecom message was hidden in the card’s artwork by persons unknown.

The card - which was sent to customers just before Christmas - featured a painted landscape scene but hidden amongst the brushstrokes was the logo of Clear Communications (Telecom’s primary rival at the time) and the message “TELECOM SUX”. These embellishments were not noticed until after the card was in circulation, leading to a short-lived flurry of media interest.

Written, produced, edited, and narrated by independent producers Craig Major and Luke Watkinson, Prank of the Year is a six-part series that stems from Craig’s recollection of seeing coverage of the incident on TV as a child.

“I don’t have the best memory - I struggle to remember what I’ve gone to the supermarket for without a shopping list…” Craig says. “But for some reason, I distinctly remember watching Paul Holmes talk about the defaced Telecom Christmas Card on his show thirty years ago.”

When this memory was rekindled years later, Craig realised two things; that there was virtually no information about the incident online, and that he seemed to be the only person in the country who remembered that it had happened.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

These realisations sparked a multi-year investigation, which will culminate with the release of the podcast series - just in time for the 30th anniversary of the incident this Christmas.

“With no information online, we had to channel our inner Nancy Drew and uncover clues with methods more creative than a quick Google search” Craig explains.

“What we found became increasingly compelling - not only did we discover that there were more than a few people who didn’t hold warm feelings towards Telecom in the 90s, we also found that this incident was unique. To this day it remains an unprecedented example of art crime, corporate sabotage, and protest statement.”

Over the course of the six episodes, Craig and Luke unpack their memories, dig through dusty boxes of archived records, speak to professional and academic experts and interview people with first-hand knowledge of the “crime”.

“It’s a quirky story, but we’ve conducted a serious investigation into it,” Craig elaborates.

“We’re both big podcast fans, and there’s something about a ‘low stakes’ true crime story where nobody gets killed that really appeals to us.”

The official Prank of the Year trailer is available to listen to right now, with the first full episode dropping on Friday 17 November.

Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on a Friday - with the finale available on Friday 23 December - the 30th anniversary of the incident itself.

Listen to the Prank of the Year Trailer: https://shows.acast.com/prank-of-the-year

About Craig and Luke

Craig and Luke are longtime friends and collaborators. Craig has a background in the communications sector in Wellington, Melbourne and Auckland, and has spent time working in the community and not-for-profit sector. Luke has a background in the local film sector and has worked in video production, writing and teaching.

Prank of the Year is their first investigative podcast series - and is a self-funded, independent venture, produced in their spare time.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Prank of the Year on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 